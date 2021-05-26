Umar Akmal pays PKR 4.5 million in fine to PCB

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has paid a fine of PKR 4.5 million to the Pakistan Cricket Board, which now entitles him to join its anti-corruption rehabilitation programme. The fine was imposed on him by the Court of Arbitration for Sport for breaching PCB's anti-corruption code.

A source in the PCB confirmed that Akmal had deposited his fine.

ALSO READ - Mohammad Amir should show 'maturity' - Shoaib Akhtar

“Practically it will take some time before Akmal can resume his cricket career as his rehab programme will take some time. The anti-corruption unit of the PCB is presently busy with the Pakistan Super League matches to be held in Abu Dhabi next month,” the source said.

Earlier, the board had rejected Akmal’s request that he be allowed to pay his fine in instalments to pave the way for his return to cricket. Akmal has not played for Pakistan since November, 2019, when he appeared in a T20 series in Lahore against Sri Lanka. Akmal’s last Test appearance for Pakistan was in 2011, and his last ODI series was in March-April, 2019, against Australia.