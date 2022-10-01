Cricket

Unmukt Chand suffers eye injury in USA minor league

The 29-year-old, who retired from Indian cricket in 2021 to be able to play in the US, shared on social media an image of his swollen eye.

PTI
New Delhi 01 October, 2022 16:29 IST
New Delhi 01 October, 2022 16:29 IST
FILE PHOTO: North Zone’s Unmukt Chand during the practice session on the eve of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 16, 2013.

FILE PHOTO: North Zone’s Unmukt Chand during the practice session on the eve of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 16, 2013. | Photo Credit: V. Ganesan

The 29-year-old, who retired from Indian cricket in 2021 to be able to play in the US, shared on social media an image of his swollen eye.

Former India Under-19 captain Unmukt Chand has suffered an eye injury while playing for Silicon Valley Strikers in Minor League Cricket in the United States.

The 29-year-old, who retired from Indian cricket in 2021 to be able to play in the US, shared on social media an image of his swollen eye.

Also Read | Unmukt Chand: One innings changes fortune, opens up an entire world

"It's never a smooth ride for an athlete. Some days you come home victorious, other days disappointed & there are some when you come home with bruises and dents," tweeted Chand who led India to the U-19 World Cup title back in 2012.

"Grateful to God to have survived a possible disaster. Play hard but be safe. It's a thin line," wrote the Delhi-born player.

Chand had become the first Indian player to play in the Big Bash League of Australia for Melbourne Renegades but could not represent the country in international cricket at senior level.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Bumrah’s stress fracture: John Gloster, former India physio, explains the pacer’s injury, recovery for T20 World Cup

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Bumrah out of T20 World Cup 2022: What now for Team India?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us