Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Highlights: Mumbai stunned by Services; Tamil Nadu, Kerala register wins

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 matches happening across India on Sunday, November 13.

Results Mumbai 264/9 (50 overs) vs Services 266/2 (45.3 overs) | Services won by 8 wickets Andhra 205 (45.3 overs) vs Tamil Nadu 206/1 (32.1 overs) | Tamil Nadu won by 9 wickets Manipur 115 all out (41.4 overs) vs Saurashtra 397/4 (50 overs) | Saurashtra won by 282 runs Himachal Pradesh 140/5 (36 overs) vs Uttar Pradesh 139 all out (41.3 overs) | Himachal won by 5 wickets Nagaland 89 all out vs Odisha 224 all out (48.3 overs) | Odisha won by 135 runs Hyderabad 190 all out vs Tripura 191/3 | Tripura won by 7 wickets Assam 163 all out (39.4 overs) vs Jharkhand 166/2 (35 overs) | Jharkhand won by 8 wickets Delhi 219/2 (32.2 overs) vs Meghalaya 216/7 (50 overs) | Delhi won by 8 wickets Rajasthan 115-3 (17.4 overs) vs Sikkim 110 all out (42.0 overs) | Rajasthan won by 7 wickets Bengal 59-1 (6.2 overs) vs Mizoram 57 all out (21.2 ov) | Bengal won by 9 wickets Arunachal Pradesh 102 all out (29.3 overs) vs Kerala 105-1 (10.3 overs) | Kerala won by 9 wickets Pondicherry 289/9 (50 overs) vs Railways 290/7 (49.1 overs) | Railways won by 3 wickets Punjab 256/4 (45.4 overs) vs Uttarakhand 255 all out (49.1 overs) | Punjab won by 6 wickets Baroda 188 all out (43.2 overs) vs J&K 282/6 (49.0) | J&K won bt 94 runs Bihar 241 all out (46.5 overs) vs Goa 329/6 (50 overs) | Goa won by 88 runs Chandigarh 284/4 (48.5 overs) vs Gujarat 281/6 (50 overs) | Chandigarh won by 6 wickets Chhattisgarh 171 all out (40.2 overs) vs Haryana 222/9 (50 overs) | Haryana won by 35 runs (VJD METHOD); Revised Target - 207, Revised Overs - 45

Tamil Nadu hammers Andhra: N Jagadeesan scored an unbeaten century as Tamil Nadu scripted a clinical run chase against Andhra at the Alur Grounds. Chasing 206 runs to win, Jagadeesan scored an unbeaten 114 off 112 balls with 12 hits to the fence as Tamil Nadu chased down the target in 32.1 overs. B Sai Sudarshan played his part with a 75-ball 73 as both openers forged a match-winning 177-run opening stand to knock Andhra out of the game.

Services beats Mumbai: S Rohilla and Ravi Chauhan slammed centuries as Services beat Mumbai by eight wickets. Chasing 265 runs to win, the Services openers forged a record 231-run opening stand to gun down the total and stun Ajinkya Rahane’s men.

Services 231/0 vs Mumbai: S Rohilla and Ravi Chauhan have smashed centuries and are en route to creating something special against Mumbai. The opening pair has forged an unbeaten 231-run stand in a chase of 265 and Anjikya Rahane’s men are left chasing leather. It’s been a while since domestic heavyweight Mumbai has faced such hammering. No answers to the attacking duo of Rohilla and Chauhan.

Services 127/0 vs Mumbai: S Rohilla and Ravi Chauhan have hit half-centuries to put Services in command in chase of 265 against Mumbai. None of the Mumbai bowlers have been able to break the partnership with Rohilla striking at exactly 100.00 in a run-a-ball 59 with seven boundaries and a six to his credit. He is well supported by Ravi who is unbeaten on 66 off 78 balls with eight hits to the fence and a six.

Services 90/0 vs Mumbai: S Rohilla and Ravi Chouhan have given Services a bright start against Mumbai and both openers have put on an unbeaten 90-run stand for the opening wicket. Ajinkya Rahane has used as many as five bowlers but none of them have been able to make a breakthrough. Good positive start from Services in chase of 265.

Vidarbha 41/6 vs Karnataka: Vidwath Kaverappa with an early burst of a three-wicket haul has left Vidarbha reeling at 36/5 and Karnataka calling the shots at the moment. In a mammoth chase of 315, Vidarbha is reeling at 41/6. This is exactly the start Karnataka wanted and they have made the most of the new ball. It’s just a matter of time before they secure a huge win.

Saurashtra 397/4 vs Manipur: Samarth Vyas blasted a brilliant double century and helped Saurashtra post a record total of 397/4 against Manipur at the Jamia Millia Islamia University Ground in Delhi in the Vijay Hazare match on Sunday. Vyas, opening the batting along with Harvik Desai smashed a scintillating 200 off 131 balls and his knock was laced with nine sixes and 20 hits to the fence. His opening partner too scored a century off 107 balls with the help of nine boundaries and two sixes as Saurashtra sent a hapless Manipur attack on a leather hunt. The previous highest total was set by Gujarat, who posted 363/6 against Vidarbha in the previous season.

Karnataka 314/7 in 50 overs vs Vidarbha: Karnataka rode on valuable contributions from Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey and Shreyas Gopal to post a challenging total on board against Vidarbha. Jose was unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved century as he was dismissed for 96 off 121 deliveries. While Pandey scored a quickfire 44, Shreyas made a 43-ball 56 as Karnataka upped the ante at the death. Shreyas and Jose turned things around for Karnataka with an 83-run partnership off 90 balls as Krishnappa Gowtham then played a good 18-ball 30-run cameo to help his side cross the 300-run mark. D Nalkande was the pick of the Vidarbha bowlers with a three-wicket hail as A Karnewar picked two with Lalit Yadav and A Sarvate picking a wicket each.

Mumbai 250/8 vs Services: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits a fine century as the opener smashed a 122-ball 104 and his knock was studded with 13 boundaries to the fence. He along with Sms Mulani prevented a late-order collapse with a 45-run stand and helped Mumbai keep the scorecard ticking. Mulani did play his part with a 58-ball 48 and perished while trying to up the ante.

Karnataka 188/3 vs Vidarbha: Nikin Jose has crafted a fine unbeaten half-century and along with Shreyas Gopal has forged an unbeaten 67-run partnership off 74 balls for the fourth wicket as the 150 is up for Karnataka. Shreyas is playing a superb knock here as he has been the accelerator in this partnership, approaching his half-century. The run-rate is just close to six per over and with two set batsmen and seven wickets in hand, the stage is set for Karnataka’s late flourish.

Mumbai 144/5 vs Services: Mumbai suffers a double blow as the well-set Ajinkya Rahane misses out on a half-century as the skipper falls for a patient 67-ball 43. Arman Jaffer didn’t last long as Guleria outfoxed the middle-order batsman and then trapped Sairaj Patil to leave Mumbai five down and in trouble. Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the key as the opener is nearing his century but most importantly, he has to drop anchor with Shams Mulani walking in at No.7. Services with some timely blows has snatched back the momentum from Mumbai.

Mumbai 140/3 vs Services: Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal have forged an unbeaten 100-run stand for the third wicket with the Mumbai skipper approaching his half-century and this has been an excellent recovery, with both batsmen playing to the merit to the ball and putting a price to their wicket. The run rate is just hovering around five and the duo will look to break free and provide impetus as there have been no sixes so far in the Mumbai innings.

Karnataka 138/3 vs Vidarbha: Manish Pandey departs and the experienced India international fails to convert a good start into a big one as he misses out on an opportunity despite making a fiery start to his innings. Pandey falls for a 39-ball 44 after stitching a valuable 64-run stand with Nikin Jose for the third wicket. Shreyas Gopal is the new man in and Vidarbha in control of proceedings with the crucial wicket of Pandey.

Mumbai 94/2 vs Services: Ajinkya Rahane and Yashashvi Jaiswal have stitched an unbeaten 54-run partnership and have resurrected the Mumbai innings after the early loss of wickets in Prithvi Shaw Harddik Tamore. Yashashvi, meanwhile, has been the accelerator, notching an excellent half-century and his knock is studded with 10 hits to the fence. The southpaw is looking in good touch and will will look to convert this into a big one.

Karnataka 69/2 vs Vidarbha: Vidarbha has packed off both the Karnataka openers as R Samarth and Mayank Agarwal depart without making much impact. The experienced Manish Pandey joins Nikin Jose as the duo look to rebuild the innings. Pandey seems to be in an attacking mindset as he has already smashed a six and a boundary.

Mumbai 60/2 vs Services: Ajinkya Rahane is off the mark and Yashashvi Jaiswal has taken the attack to the opposition and is batting unbeaten on 42, at a strike rate of 113.51. Important for Rahane to get some runs under his belt.

Mumbai 35/2 vs Services: The Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai is in early trouble after Prithvi Shaw and Harddik Tamore fell early as Services has managed to make inroads after opting to bowl first. Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal are out in the middle, doing the repair work.

Karnataka 43/1 vs Vidarbha: Mayank Agarwal’s search for form and runs continue this season as the Karnataka skipper returns to the pavilion rather quickly handing Vidarbha an early breakthrough. R Samarth and S Nikin Jose have opened their accounts and are in the rebuilding process.

Toss Updates:

Karnataka vs Vidarbha: Vidarbha won the toss and elected to bowl first

Rajasthan vs Sikkim: Sikkim won the toss and elected to bat

Delhi vs Meghalaya: Delhi won the toss and opted to field first

Mumbai vs Services: Services won the toss and opted to bowl first

Pondicherry vs Railways: Railways won the toss and opted to bowl first

Assam vs Jharkhand: Jharkhand won the toss and opted to bowl first

Bengal vs Mizoram: Mizoram won the toss and opted to bat

Manipur vs Saurashtra: Manipur won the toss and opted to bowl

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh: Himachal won the toss and opted to bowl

Chandigarh vs Gujarat: Chandigarh won the toss and opted to bowl

Hyderabad vs Tripura: Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat

Arunachal Pradesh vs Kerala: Arunachal Pradesh won the toss and opted to bat

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to field

Chhattisgarh vs Haryana: Chhattisgarh won the toss and opted to bowl

Bihar vs Goa: Bihar won the toss and opted to bowl first

Punjab vs Uttarakhand: Punjab won the toss and opted to bowl

Nagaland vs Odisha: Nagaland won the toss and opted to bowl

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir won the toss and elected to bat first

A total of 38 teams feature in five Elite groups. These group matches will be held in five cities - New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Ranchi.

All knockout fixtures will be held in Ahmedabad. The group toppers will progress to the quarterfinals, while the second-placed sides and the best among the rest will advance to the pre-quarterfinals. There is no place for the lower Plate Group this time around.