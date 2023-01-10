IND vs SL: Virat Kohli hits 45th ODI century, equals Tendulkar’s record of most hundreds at home

Virat Kohli recorded the first century by an Indian in 2023 on Tuesday against Sri Lanka in the first One-Day International at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Kohli reached the mark off just 80 deliveries as he completed his second successive ODI century after a ton against Bangladesh in December 2022 that helped him end a three-year century drought in the format.

Kohli was fortunate to have received as many as two lifelines during his innings as Sri Lanka’s fielders dropped straight-forward chances. The 34-year-old was dropped on 52 and 81.

He made 113 off 87 balls before being caught behind by keeper Kusal Mendis off Rajitha’s delivery as India finished at 373 for seven in 50 overs.

Kohli’s 45th ODI ton helped him equal Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries at home in ODI cricket. While Tendulkar had 20 centuries in 160 innings at home, Kohli smashed his 20 ton in his 99th innings at home.

Kohli also recorded his ninth ODI century against Sri Lanka. The former India captain equalled his own tally (v West Indies - 9) and Tendulkar’s record (9 centuries v Australia) for the most ODI ton against a single opposition.

MOST CENTURIES AT HOME IN ODIs