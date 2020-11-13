India vs Australia: Pujara, Rahane big names in first pre-Test tour game

Nine members of the Australian senior Test squad and most of India’s red-ball regulars will be in action for the pre-Test tour games ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting December 17 in Adelaide.

The first tour game will be held at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney from December 6-8, followed by a day-night fixture from December 11-13.

The Australian selectors have named a batch of 19 players for the games. It includes Test captain Tim Paine, Joe Burns, Travis Head, Will Pucovski, Cameron Green, IPL winner James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Sean Abbot and Mitchell Swepson.

Since the first game clashes with the T20I series, superstars Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will not be available. But Australia A will have to deal with Cheteshwar Pujara, the man who scored 521 runs in India’s series-winning tour Down Under in 2018-19.

Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari, youngsters Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant will also be seen in action.

Kohli, K.L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are expected to feature in the second tour match to get a taste of red-ball cricket before the start of the series.

Tour matches

Australia A v India A, December 6-8, Drummoyne Oval

Australia A v Indians, December 11-13, SCG (day-night)