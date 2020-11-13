Cricket Cricket India vs Australia: Pujara, Rahane big names in first pre-Test tour game While Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah battle it out in the T20I series, Australia A will have to deal with Cheteshwar Pujara in the first tour game. Team Sportstar 13 November, 2020 22:12 IST India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara had scored 521 runs in his last tour of Australia in 2018-19. - FILE PHOTO/AP Team Sportstar 13 November, 2020 22:12 IST Nine members of the Australian senior Test squad and most of India’s red-ball regulars will be in action for the pre-Test tour games ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting December 17 in Adelaide.The first tour game will be held at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney from December 6-8, followed by a day-night fixture from December 11-13.READ| Jason Gillespie: Finding the right length will aid Indian seamers in Australia The Australian selectors have named a batch of 19 players for the games. It includes Test captain Tim Paine, Joe Burns, Travis Head, Will Pucovski, Cameron Green, IPL winner James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Sean Abbot and Mitchell Swepson.Since the first game clashes with the T20I series, superstars Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will not be available. But Australia A will have to deal with Cheteshwar Pujara, the man who scored 521 runs in India’s series-winning tour Down Under in 2018-19.READ| India tour Australia: Will Pucovski keeping hype at bay ahead of India series Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari, youngsters Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant will also be seen in action.READ| Australia not favourite to clinch Test series despite Kohli's absence - Nathan Lyon Kohli, K.L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are expected to feature in the second tour match to get a taste of red-ball cricket before the start of the series.Tour matchesAustralia A v India A, December 6-8, Drummoyne OvalAustralia A v Indians, December 11-13, SCG (day-night) Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos