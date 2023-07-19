MagazineBuy Print



Waqar: Pakistan can beat India anywhere

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis believes that if Babar Azam’s men can play to their potential, they can defeat India anywhere.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 21:34 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli plays a shot in the T20 World Cup last year against Pakistan.
Virat Kohli plays a shot in the T20 World Cup last year against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Virat Kohli plays a shot in the T20 World Cup last year against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

In the last edition of the Asia Cup, Pakistan defeated India in the Super-four fixture, which eventually shattered the latter’s hopes of reaching the final.

This time around, as the arch-rivals lock horns in Sri Lanka, former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis believes that if Babar Azam’s men can play to their potential, they can defeat India anywhere.

Speaking at the Asia Cup trophy unveiling programme in Lahore on Wednesday, which was live-streamed by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Younis said that the current crop has been able to break the jinx of losing to India in big-ticket events, which is a great sign.

READ | Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: IND vs PAK on September 2; Full matches list

“Play well, it’s as simple as that,” said Younis when asked what Pakistan’s strategy should be for the big game.

“In our time, we did not win many major tournaments against India. But the good thing is, these boys have started winning against India in big matches recently. That’s a good sign. The monkey is off the back now. So, given the talent we have in our team, if we can play to our potential, I see no reason why they can’t beat India. It doesn’t matter where they play. If we can beat them at The Oval, we can beat them anywhere. Talent is there, just go out there and play like we are tigers. Let’s put it that way,” Younis said.

Pakistan enjoyed success against India in the Super-four clash of the Asia Cup last year and had also defeated the neighbours in T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021 and the final of the Champions Trophy in 2017. India, on the other hand, dominated Pakistan in the 2019 ODI World Cup and also in the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, riding on Virat Kohli’s heroics.

Wahab Riaz, another seasoned campaigner, believes that every time the two teams face each other, the excitement level shoots up since they don’t play too often. “On the day of the match, the team that can handle the pressure well can actually be successful. It’s a game of nerves and you need to be focused. At times, due to excitement, you end up losing the focus, but if you stay calm and quiet, you can handle pressure better,” Riaz said, making it clear that being calm will be the key for Pakistan.

India will begin its campaign against Pakistan in Kandy on September 2.

