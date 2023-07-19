India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch match today? Live streaming info

With both teams having secured a berth in the semifinals of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023, the final group fixture in Pool B between India A and Pakistan A will be about bragging rights.

The winner of the contest will advance to the last-four with a perfect record and as the winner of the group. Both teams have defeated UAE A and Nepal so far by whopping margins and face their first real test on Wednesday.

INDIA A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup Live Streaming info

What time will the IND A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup match start today?

The India A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup match will start at 02:00 PM IST on Wednesday.

READ: ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule, teams, format, squads, time, date, venues

Where can I watch the IND A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup match today?

The India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 in India and will be available on Star Sports 3 in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Viewers in other countries can follow the game live on Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.

IND A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup squads

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.

Pakistan A: Mohammad Haris (c, wk), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir. Non-traveling reserves: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid and Rohail Nazir.