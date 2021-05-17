Warner's manager says trio involved in Sandpaper Gate was treated despicably by CA

David Warner's manager James Erskine feels his client, former captain Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were "treated despicably" by Cricket Australia during the investigation into the 2018 ball-tampering episode.

"The report that was done, they (CA) didn't interview all the players. The whole thing was so badly handled, it was a joke. But eventually, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, will come out, and I know the whole truth," Erskine was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

"But it doesn't serve any purpose because the Australian public over a period of time got to dislike the Australian team because they didn't behave particularly well.

"There is absolutely no doubt that Smith, Warner and Bancroft were treated despicably. The fact of the matter is they did the wrong thing, but the punishment didn't fit the crime. I think if one or two of those players had taken legal action, they would have won because of what the truth was," Erskine added.

Erskine's comments come close on the heels of an interview in The Guardian, where Cameron Bancroft hinted that there was wider knowledge of the ball-tampering plan within the Australian dressing room beyond the trio of players - Smith, Warner and Bancroft - sanctioned by Cricket Australia.