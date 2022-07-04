Harmanpreet re-signs WBBL contract with Melbourne Renegades

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is set to return to the Melbourne Renegades, with last summer’s player of the tournament signing up for the upcoming season of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), the club announced on Monday.

Kaur will reprise the No.4 role she dominated during her first season in red in the previous WBBL season, which saw her score 406 runs at a strike rate of 130.96, including three half-centuries.

Kaur also picked up 15 wickets with her off-spin to propel the Melbourne club to second spot on the table at the end of the regular season and a subsequent return to the finals.

"I’m excited to be coming back to the Renegades," Kaur said in a statement released by Cricket Australia.

"I really enjoyed being part of the team environment last season and feel like that helped me produce some of my best cricket. Personally, I just wanted to play my role for the team and it was pleasing to be able to do that." she added.

The WBBL season eight schedule will be revealed later this week.