WBBL 2021: From Harmanpreet Kaur to Smriti Mandhana - Full list of Indian signings Eight Indian players have been signed on to feature in the Women's Big Bash League in Australia this year. Here's all you need to know about them. Team Sportstar 13 October, 2021 19:38 IST Kaur and Co. will go into WBBL mode after an engrossing multiformat tour of Australia which saw the host take top honours, beating India 11-5 on points. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 13 October, 2021 19:38 IST Eight Indians will feature in the seventh edition of the Women's Big Bash League which kicks off on Thursday. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and Jemimah Rodrigues will be the Indian representation in the league. Here are the teams the Indian internationals will be representing: Sydney Thunder: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti SharmaMelbourne Renegades: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah RodriguesHobart Hurricanes: Richa GhoshAdelaide Strikers: No IndiansRELATED: Harmanpreet Kaur bats for Women's IPL Brisbane Heat: Poonam YadavMelbourne Stars: No IndiansPerth Scorchers: No IndiansSydney Sixers: Radha Yadav, Shafali VermaKaur and Co. will go into WBBL mode after an engrossing multiformat tour of Australia which saw the host take top honours, beating India 11-5 on points. India won just one ODI and drew the one-off Test match but posed some serious challenges to this world-beating Australian side. India's lone win of the series - in the third ODI - broke Australia's 26-ODI unbeaten streak.