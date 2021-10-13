WBBL 2021: From Harmanpreet Kaur to Smriti Mandhana - Full list of Indian signings

Eight Indians will feature in the seventh edition of the Women's Big Bash League which kicks off on Thursday.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and Jemimah Rodrigues will be the Indian representation in the league.

Here are the teams the Indian internationals will be representing:

Sydney Thunder: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma

Melbourne Renegades: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues

Hobart Hurricanes: Richa Ghosh



Adelaide Strikers: No Indians



RELATED: Harmanpreet Kaur bats for Women’s IPL

Brisbane Heat: Poonam Yadav

Melbourne Stars: No Indians

Perth Scorchers: No Indians

Sydney Sixers: Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma

Kaur and Co. will go into WBBL mode after an engrossing multiformat tour of Australia which saw the host take top honours, beating India 11-5 on points. India won just one ODI and drew the one-off Test match but posed some serious challenges to this world-beating Australian side. India's lone win of the series - in the third ODI - broke Australia's 26-ODI unbeaten streak.