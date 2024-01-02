MagazineBuy Print

What is Pink Test? All you need to know ahead of 3rd AUS vs PAK Test at SCG

All you need to know before the Pink Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Wednesday.

Published : Jan 02, 2024 11:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(L to R) Australia’s David Warner, Nathan Lyon and Usman Khawaja talk before a team photo ahead of the third Test match between Australia and Pakistan.
(L to R) Australia’s David Warner, Nathan Lyon and Usman Khawaja talk before a team photo ahead of the third Test match between Australia and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

(L to R) Australia’s David Warner, Nathan Lyon and Usman Khawaja talk before a team photo ahead of the third Test match between Australia and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Australian Cricket Team assembled for a team photograph on the eve of its third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Wednesday wearing pink-coloured caps.

ACES Awards 2024 | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards

The change in colour from the Baggy Green to Baggy Pink is to mark the beginning of the Pink Test.

What is the Pink Test?

The first Test of the year played at the Sydney Cricket Ground is termed as the ‘Pink Test’. The stands and signs around the venue, including the stumps in the middle, during the match will be coloured in pink.

The motive behind the Pink Test is to spread awareness about breast cancer. Glenn McGrath, the former Australia player, lost his wife, Jane, due to the disease. McGrath started the McGrath Foundation in 2005 after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. This foundation partners with Cricket Australia to raise awarness about the problem and collect funds for patients and survivors.

According to the its website, the Pink Test has helped the foundation raise over $22 million for its initiatives.

When was the first Pink Test played?

The first Pink Test took place in 2009, a year after Jane passed away, between Australia and South Africa. The Test match between Australia and Pakistan will be the 16th edition.

What is Australia’s record in the Pink Test?

Australia has played 15 Pink Tests till date, winning eight, drawing six and losing just one.

The only team to beat Australia in the Pink Test is England, in 2011, when it won by an innings and 83 runs.

