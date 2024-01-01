MagazineBuy Print

Afghanistan Cricket Board extends Jonathan Trott’s term as head coach

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday, confirmed contract extension of Jonathan Trott, the national team’s head coach, for 2024.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 20:38 IST , Kabul - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s head coach Jonathan Trott.
Afghanistan’s head coach Jonathan Trott. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday, confirmed contract extension of Jonathan Trott, the national team’s head coach, for 2024.

The decision came in after his successful 18-month tenure, during which he made significant contributions to the team’s progress and development.

ACB appointed the South African-born former English cricketer, as the national team’s head coach in July 2022. Under his leadership, the team achieved remarkable success and secured several victories, including the team’s impressive performance at the T20 Asia Cup 2022, its maiden international win and a T20I series victory against Pakistan, a maiden ODI series win over Bangladesh and a successful campaign at the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

READ | IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Middle-order issues to address for India as Australia looks to finish ODI leg with a clean sweep

Trott has played 52 Test matches for England from 2009-2015, scoring 3835 runs at 44.08 with nine centuries and 19 half-centuries to his name with the best of 226 in an inning. He has also represented England in 68 One Day Internationals (ODIs) during the period, having scored 2838 runs at 51.25 with four hundreds and 22 half-centuries to his name in the format.

The Afghanistan team is currently in the United Arab Emirates for a three-match T20I series against the host team. Following this, it is scheduled for an upcoming tour to India, where they will play the hosts in a three-match T20I series from January 11 to 17. Moreover, the team will participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled for June in the Caribbean and USA.

Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

