WI vs ENG Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch England tour of West Indies 2023-24?

West Indies and England will face off in a three-match One-Day International series from Sunday, December 3. The series will mark the beginning of the new ODI cycle for both sides.

England will hope to bounce back from its disastrous World Cup campaign in India, where it finished seventh after winning just three games out of nine.

Host West Indies, on the other hand, failed to even qualify for the main event after losing four out of five Super Six matches in the Qualifier tournament, and lost to teams such as Scotland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

Though the next ODI World Cup is scheduled for 2027, the upcoming series will serve as an important platform for both sides to hit the reset button and get their preparations underway.

When will WI vs ENG 1st ODI take place?

The first ODI between West Indies and England will be held on Sunday, December 3.

When will WI vs ENG 1st ODI start?

The first ODI between West Indies and England will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

What is the venue for WI vs ENG 1st ODI?

The first ODI between West Indies and England will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Where to watch WI vs ENG 1st ODI live on TV?

The first ODI between West Indies and England will not be telecast live in India.

Where to watch WI vs ENG 1st ODI live online?

The first ODI between West Indies and England will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.