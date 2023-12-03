MagazineBuy Print

WI vs ENG Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch England tour of West Indies 2023-24?

WI vs ENG: Here are the live streaming and telecast details and match timings for the first ODI between West Indies and England on Sunday.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 13:03 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ollie Pope of England plays a switch-hit during a nets and training session ahead of the first ODI.
Ollie Pope of England plays a switch-hit during a nets and training session ahead of the first ODI. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Ollie Pope of England plays a switch-hit during a nets and training session ahead of the first ODI. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

West Indies and England will face off in a three-match One-Day International series from Sunday, December 3. The series will mark the beginning of the new ODI cycle for both sides.

England will hope to bounce back from its disastrous World Cup campaign in India, where it finished seventh after winning just three games out of nine.

Host West Indies, on the other hand, failed to even qualify for the main event after losing four out of five Super Six matches in the Qualifier tournament, and lost to teams such as Scotland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

Though the next ODI World Cup is scheduled for 2027, the upcoming series will serve as an important platform for both sides to hit the reset button and get their preparations underway.

When will WI vs ENG 1st ODI take place?

The first ODI between West Indies and England will be held on Sunday, December 3.

When will WI vs ENG 1st ODI start?

The first ODI between West Indies and England will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

What is the venue for WI vs ENG 1st ODI?

The first ODI between West Indies and England will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Where to watch WI vs ENG 1st ODI live on TV?

The first ODI between West Indies and England will not be telecast live in India.

Where to watch WI vs ENG 1st ODI live online?

The first ODI between West Indies and England will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

THE SQUADS
ENGLAND
Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (wk) (c), Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, John Turner, Rehan Ahmed.
WEST INDIES
Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk) (c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Shane Dowrich, Gudakesh Motie, Keacy Carty, Oshane Thomas, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alick Athanaze, Kjorn Ottley, Matthew Forde.

