WI vs ZIM, 2nd Test Day 2: Chase half-century helps West Indies to 175-run lead

Roston Chase made 70 on Monday, as the West Indies built a 175-run lead with two first-innings wickets standing against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on a rain-affected second day of the second Test.

AFP
13 February, 2023 21:50 IST
West Indies batter Roston Chase is bowled out on the second day of the second Test cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies

West Indies batter Roston Chase is bowled out on the second day of the second Test cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies | Photo Credit: AP

Following a 150-minute stoppage soon after lunch, play resumed only be abandoned for the day after the rain returned.

A severely depleted home side were dismissed for 115 on the opening day and the tourists reached 133 for the loss of four wickets by the close.

An 85-run sixth-wicket partnership between Chase and Joshua Da Silva helped the West Indies reach 290 for the loss of eight wickets with three days remaining.

Further interruptions are possible, however, with rain forecast for the rest of the week in the southwestern city.

Chase faced 131 balls, hitting one six and four fours, before a full-length Vincent Nyauchi delivery squeezed between bat and pad and uprooted the middle stump.

“I was looking for a century so it was disappointing, but that was a very good ball by the bowler. So credit goes to him,” Chase told reporters.

“I am happy with the position we are in. If we can create a lead of up to 250 runs, that will be enough for us.”

Wicketkeeper Da Silva struck five fours in his 44 before becoming another victim of quickie Nyauchi, who clean bowled him.

Nyauchi and leg spinner Brandon Mavuta shared the bowling honours with three wickets each at the Queens Sports Club.

“It has been a bit difficult, but it is changing. It is now nipping a bit. We are happy to see that the ball is swinging now,” said Nyauchi.

“I have always been a hard worker, always trying to take wickets. That is my job.

“The game is not on our side at the moment, it is on the West Indies’ side. We just have to bat well second time round and put runs on the board.”

Migraine headaches ruled out star Zimbabwe batter Gary Ballance and injuries sidelined captain and all-rounder Sean Williams and fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara.

The home team are also without prolific run-getter Sikandar Raza and all-rounder Ryan Burl, who were released to play franchise cricket in the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh respectively.

Zimbabwe and the West Indies drew the rain-affected first of two Tests in the fourth series between them in southern Africa with the visitors winning the previous three.

