BCCI asks cricketers to send invoice to claim T20 World Cup prize money

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked all the 15 members of India's T20 World Cup team — that finished runner-up in the 2020 edition — to send an invoice to claim their prize money.



Sportstar understands that each player is likely to receive $26,000 approximately.

READ| Indian women cricketers to get 2020 T20 World Cup prize money this week



The BCCI officials had told this publication that the amount would be disbursed this week. Earlier, The Telegraph in the UK had reported on the Indian players after they were not paid for more than a year.

READ| Meet the mother-son duo who put on a century stand in men’s club match

All the other participating teams had received their prize money as soon as the tournament was over.



The BCCI officials have claimed there was a delay in receiving the money from the International Cricket Council (ICC). But it is believed the amount from the world body was disbursed well in time. However, there was no comment from the ICC on the matter.

READ| BCCI to donate 2000 oxygen concentrators in India's fight against COVID-19



The players have also submitted an invoice to claim match fees for the home series against South Africa that ended in March.