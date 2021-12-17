Women's Ashes 2022: Heather Knight to lead 17-member England squad

England Women on Friday announced its squad for the Women's Ashes against Australia, set to begin in early 2022.

The 17-member squad led by skipper Heather Knight will face-off against holder Australia, with the solitary Test match opening the multi-format series on January 27 in Canberra.

The teams will then meet in three ODIs and as many T20Is for the title which has seen an all-format points-based system since 2010.

In the lead-up to the 2022 ODI World Cup, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also named a 12-member England Women's A team that will meet the Australia A side in six limited-overs fixtures besides featuring in internal matches with its senior squad.

"This is the first time we've taken an England Women's A squad alongside the senior team, which is a big step forward for us. It gives us great depth, and provides so much competition for places. It's also an invaluable development opportunity for those players pushing for senior selection.

"Similarly, it's also a good chance to get more 50-over cricket under our belts ahead of our defence of the ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand," said England head coach Lisa Keightley.

England Women's Ashes Squad

Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt

England Women A Squad

Emily Arlott, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Eve Jones, Beth Langston, Emma Lamb, Bryony Smith, Ellie Threlkeld, Issy Wong