England seamer Anya Shrubsole announces international retirement

Veteran England seamer Anya Shrubsole announced her retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Shrubsole played 173 games for England across all formats, claiming 227 wickets. “I feel immensely privileged to have been able to represent my country for the past 14 years. To have been involved in women’s cricket at a time of such growth has been an honour but it has become clear to me that it is moving forward faster than I can keep up with, so it is time for me to step away," Shrubsole said in her statement.

The 30-year-old will continue to play domestic cricket in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy, Charlotte Edwards Cup and The Hundred.

Shrubsole, a two-time World Cup champion, was pivotal in England's title-winning run in the 2017 edition, where she single-handedly dismantled India with figures of 6/46 in the final at Lord's.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be lucky enough to play for England for so long, I’d have been happy with one game. There have been many ups and downs along the way but it was all worth it to be able to lift the ICC Women’s World Cup at Lord’s in 2017.

Shrubsole picked eight wickets from seven outings in the recently concluded Women's World Cup where England lost to Australia in the final.

Shrubsole is fourth on the list of England’s ODI wicket-takers with 106 wickets from 86 matches. She also leads the charts in T20Is for England with 102 wickets from 79 matches.