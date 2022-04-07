Mignon du Preez announces retirement from ODIs and Tests

South African wicketkeeper batter Mignon du Preez has announced her retirement from ODIs and Tests on Thursday.

STATEMENT@MdpMinx22 has announced her retirement from ODI and Test cricket



Thank You for all your contributions to raising the profile of women's cricket in the longer formats



She remains available for national duty in T20Is #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/4l4pUanlcA — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 7, 2022

du Preez, 32, has made 154 ODI appearances for her national side, scoring 3760 runs at an average of 32.98.

In the recently concluded Women's World Cup, she went on to amass 161 runs in eight matches, including a half-century against India in a crunch league game.

More to follow...