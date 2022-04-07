Women's Cricket

Mignon du Preez announces retirement from ODIs and Tests

du Preez has made 154 appearances for South Africa, scoring 3760 runs at an average of 32.98.

07 April, 2022 14:22 IST

Mignon du Preez of South Africa in action.   -  GETTY IMAGES

South African wicketkeeper batter Mignon du Preez has announced her retirement from ODIs and Tests on Thursday.

 

du Preez, 32, has made 154 ODI appearances for her national side, scoring 3760 runs at an average of 32.98.

In the recently concluded Women's World Cup, she went on to amass 161 runs in eight matches, including a half-century against India in a crunch league game. 

More to follow...

