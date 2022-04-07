Women's WC Women's Cricket Mignon du Preez announces retirement from ODIs and Tests du Preez has made 154 appearances for South Africa, scoring 3760 runs at an average of 32.98. Team Sportstar 07 April, 2022 14:22 IST Mignon du Preez of South Africa in action. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 07 April, 2022 14:22 IST South African wicketkeeper batter Mignon du Preez has announced her retirement from ODIs and Tests on Thursday. STATEMENT@MdpMinx22 has announced her retirement from ODI and Test cricket Thank You for all your contributions to raising the profile of women's cricket in the longer formats She remains available for national duty in T20Is #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/4l4pUanlcA— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 7, 2022 du Preez, 32, has made 154 ODI appearances for her national side, scoring 3760 runs at an average of 32.98. In the recently concluded Women's World Cup, she went on to amass 161 runs in eight matches, including a half-century against India in a crunch league game. More to follow... Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :