IND v AUS: We will work on our fielding and fitness, says Harmanpreet Kaur

After losing the three-match T20I series to Australia, India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday identified fielding as the area that needed urgent improvement.

India had grassed several catches in this series, which the Australians won 2-1.

The visitor defeated India by seven wickets in the third game at the DY Patil Stadium.

ALSO READ: IND v AUS: All-round show gives Australia the last laugh in T20I series

“As a team we have learnt a lot. Fielding is something we were not up to the mark and after this break we will work on our fitness and fielding to come back stronger,” Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Harmanpreet admitted that Australia played the white ball formats much better than India after losing the one-off Test.

“The last month we played very good cricket. They (Australia) played white-ball cricket better than us. We know that we can take our time in red-ball cricket but we need to be on our toes in white-ball cricket.” The Indian captain also said her side can learn a lot from the tourists.

“We always give them a fight, we were not going to give them anything easily, that is something I am proud of my team. A lot to learn from them (Australia) as well.” Australian captain and the player of the series Alyssa Healy said her opening wicket alliance with Beth Mooney was important in the chase.

ALSO READ: IND v AUS Women’s ODIs: Test queens get harsh white-ball reality check

Healy (55) and Mooney (52 not out) added 85 runs for the first wicket in just 10 overs to give their team a perfect start to its chase of 148.

“Whenever you are chasing that total, it is important to get us off to a good start and get the run-rate down as soon as possible,” said Healy.

Healy was also delighted to see the effort from her bowlers.

“The bowlers have been outstanding throughout the series and really proud of the group. We got 9 bowling options, but our ability to trust only those 5 (bowlers) in the last 5 games is outstanding.” Player of the match and pacer Annabel Sutherland termed Australia’s victory as a complete effort.

“It was nice to get a complete performance out there from the group and nice to finish off with a series win.

“We reviewed the first game and we didn’t play the way we would have liked and are proud of the way the girls came back after that,” said Sutherland.

Opening batter Mooney said the series win was a good launching pad ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

“We certainly have an eye on that T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, and we are trying to get better and improve on certain areas.”