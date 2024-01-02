Deepti Sharma became the fourth Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 100 One-Day International (ODI) wickets after picking the wicket of Phoebe Litchfield during the third ODI between India Women and Australia Women in Mumbai.
Deepti reached the milestone in her 86th match, joining Nooshin Al Khadeer, Neetu David and Jhulan Goswami in the 100-wicket club.
India Women ODI highest wicket takers
|Baller
|Innings
|Economy
|Wickets
|Jhulan Goswami
|203
|3.37
|255
|Neetu David
|97
|2.87
|141
|Nooshin Al Khadeer
|77
|3.57
|100
|Deepti Sharma
|86
|4.15
|100
|Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|64
|3.63
|99
Latest on Sportstar
- Birmingham City sacks manager Wayne Rooney after winless spell
- India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: AUS-W 271/5 (43); Deepti removes Litchfield for 119; picks 100 ODI wickets
- IND Women vs AUS Women, 3rd ODI: Deepti Sharma becomes fourth Indian to pick 100 ODI wickets
- Brisbane International: Rafael Nadal wins first match back from year-long injury
- IND Women vs AUS Women, 3rd ODI: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy register highest opening partnership against India in ODIs
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE