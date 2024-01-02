IND Women vs AUS Women, 3rd ODI: Deepti Sharma becomes fourth Indian to pick 100 ODI wickets

Deepti Sharma became the fourth Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 100 One-Day International (ODI) wickets after picking the wicket of Phoebe Litchfield during the third ODI between India Women and Australia Women in Mumbai.

Deepti reached the milestone in her 86th match, joining Nooshin Al Khadeer, Neetu David and Jhulan Goswami in the 100-wicket club.

India Women ODI highest wicket takers