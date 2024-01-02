MagazineBuy Print

IND Women vs AUS Women, 3rd ODI: Deepti Sharma becomes fourth Indian to pick 100 ODI wickets

Published : Jan 02, 2024 16:34 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Published : Jan 02, 2024 16:34 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Deepti Sharma of India celebrates after taking wicket of Tahila McGrath of Australia during the 2nd ODI match between India (Women) and Australia (Women) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
FILE PHOTO: Deepti Sharma of India celebrates after taking wicket of Tahila McGrath of Australia during the 2nd ODI match between India (Women) and Australia (Women) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Deepti Sharma of India celebrates after taking wicket of Tahila McGrath of Australia during the 2nd ODI match between India (Women) and Australia (Women) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Deepti Sharma became the fourth Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 100 One-Day International (ODI) wickets after picking the wicket of Phoebe Litchfield during the third ODI between India Women and Australia Women in Mumbai.

Deepti reached the milestone in her 86th match, joining Nooshin Al Khadeer, Neetu David and Jhulan Goswami in the 100-wicket club.

India Women ODI highest wicket takers

Baller Innings Economy Wickets
Jhulan Goswami 203 3.37 255
Neetu David 97 2.87 141
Nooshin Al Khadeer 77 3.57 100
Deepti Sharma 86 4.15 100
Rajeshwari Gayakwad 64 3.63 99

