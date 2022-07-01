Cricket Women's Cricket Women's Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur becomes second Indian woman to score 3000 ODI runs IND-W vs SL-W: Harmanpreet Kaur reached the feat in her 101st innings in the format in a list led by former India skipper Mithali Raj (7805 runs). Team Sportstar 01 July, 2022 14:57 IST India Women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur - SLC Team Sportstar 01 July, 2022 14:57 IST Harmanpreet Kaur became the second Indian woman to cross 3,000 ODI runs during the first One-Day International against Sri Lanka in Pallekale on Friday.Kaur reached the feat in her 101st innings in the format in a list led by former India skipper Mithali Raj (7805 runs).READ | IND vs SL, 1st ODI LIVE SCOREHarmanpreet's milestone comes at the back of the 33-year-old taking over the captaincy of the Indian side in all formats. Harmanpreet's runs have come at an average over 35 and a 71-plus strike-rate. Her career best knock of 171* came in India's semifinal clash against Australia in the 2017 World Cup.In the recently-concluded T20I series, Harmanpreet also surpassed Mithali to become India's leading run-scorer in women's T20Is. Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :