Harmanpreet Kaur becomes second Indian woman to score 3000 ODI runs

Harmanpreet Kaur became the second Indian woman to cross 3,000 ODI runs during the first One-Day International against Sri Lanka in Pallekale on Friday.

Kaur reached the feat in her 101st innings in the format in a list led by former India skipper Mithali Raj (7805 runs).

Harmanpreet's milestone comes at the back of the 33-year-old taking over the captaincy of the Indian side in all formats. Harmanpreet's runs have come at an average over 35 and a 71-plus strike-rate. Her career best knock of 171* came in India's semifinal clash against Australia in the 2017 World Cup.

In the recently-concluded T20I series, Harmanpreet also surpassed Mithali to become India's leading run-scorer in women's T20Is.