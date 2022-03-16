Harmanpreet Kaur becomes second-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs, surpasses Anjum Chopra

India star batter Harmanpreet Kaur became the second-highest run-scorer for India in Women's One-Day Internationals (WODIs) against England during the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup at Bay Oval on Wednesday.

Kaur surpassed the run tally of Anjum Chopra (2856 runs in 127 matches) in her 115th WODI. The 33-year-old scored a scorching hundred against West Indies in the previous game and became the first Indian to score three hundreds at the Women's World Cup.

The right-handed batter is also India's second-most prolific run-scorer in T20Is with 2319 runs in 121 matches , close on the heels of Mithali Raj (2364 runs in 89 matches) and eighth highest overall.