ICC rankings: Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh make gains among T20I batters

India’s Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh have moved to the 11th and 36th spots among batters in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings.

The duo recently guided India to victory against Pakistan in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup opener. Rodrigues moved from 13th to 11th after her unbeaten 52, and Ghosh is up from 42nd to 36th following her 31 not out.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who missed the opener due to a finger injury, remains the top-ranked India in third place. Mandhana’s opening partner Shafali Verma is static at the 10th place.

WPL Auction 2023: Full, updated list of sold and unsold players

Gardner makes gains

Among bowlers, spinners Sophie Ecclestone of England and Nonkululeko Mlaba of South Africa have consolidated their positions as the top two.

Ecclestone has moved from 763 to 776 rating points, while Mlaba has reached 770 rating points.

Who is Minnu Mani, only Kerala player to be picked at WPL auction

Meanwhile, Ashleigh Gardner has jumped seven places to sixth position after winning the ‘Player of the Match’ award for her haul of five for 12 against New Zealand.

She remains the top all-rounder in the format, while Hayley Matthews and New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr have inched up a place each to third and fourth positions.