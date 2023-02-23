PREVIEW

India confident of toppling champions Australia in T20 semifinal

India’s semifinal against defending champion Australia in the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup at Newlands on Thursday will be a battle of wills as much as skill, says teenage wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh.

India’s Ghosh claims her side have full confidence going into the game, despite the fact they have won six of their 30 previous T20 matches against the Australians, and lost nine of the last 10, with the other fixture tied.

“They are a strong team, but we can beat them,” Ghosh told reporters on Wednesday. “We know the weak spot of Australia and we are planning against it, but I will not say what that is because then they will come prepared.

“We are also trying to improve our mindset. Everyone has the (ability), but the team that is mentally strong will win. We have been working on that.”

Countering Australia’s formidable batting line-up will be key to success for India.

“They attack a lot. Whatever happens to them, even if the batter is out, they don’t stop attacking because they have batters from top to bottom,” Ghosh says.

“We don’t know how the pitch will behave, but it looks nice. We can target 180 if all our batters click and we will try to restrict them to 150.”

Australia unsure what to expect from familiar foe India

Familiarity breeds uncertainty for Australia as captain Meg Lanning says they are not sure what to expect from old foe India/

The two sides have had some tight contests over recent years – including the final of the last T20 World Cup in Melbourne in 2020 – and veteran skipper Lanning feels this one will be as unpredictable as their past clashes.

“I feel like anything can happen. And we understand that pretty well. But we’re as planned as we can be in terms of their individuals and their sort of team style of play,” she told a news conference ahead of the semi-final at Newlands.

“But you can’t predict what’s going to happen. So, we need to be able to adapt and sort of play what’s in front of us. I think that’s really important in coming with all the plans that you want.

“But if you’re not able to adapt at the time and change with what’s happening, then I think that’s when you get into trouble. So, we feel like we’re in a good position to be able to do that if we need to. We know that we have to be on our game for the whole 40 overs. So that’s the challenge that we’ve got because we know India are a great team.”

India will be looking to deny Australia, which has won five of the last six Women’s Twenty20 World Cups, progress to a seventh successive final.

“I think that they’ve shown that they’re not relying on one or two players. They’ve got some great depth as well,” Lanning said of the opposition.

“They’ve really created that real strong group of players who have played a lot of cricket together now. And they’re able to deliver. So, we know they’re strong. And that just makes the challenge even greater and something we look forward to.”