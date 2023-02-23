Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal between India and Australia from Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.
India-W vs Australia-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinal: Toss, Playing XI at 6PM; Harmanpreet in focus, Dream11 team
- Matches played: 5
- India Women won: 2
- Australia Women won: 3
- Last result: India Women lost by 85 runs (Melbourne; March 2020)
- Last five results: IND-W won: 2; AUS-W won: 3
- Leading run-getters in World Cup: Alyssa Healy 147 runs for Australia; Smriti Mandhana 104 runs
- Leading wicket-takers in World Cup: Jess Jonassen 6 wickets for Australia; Poonam Yadav 7 wickets for Indi
First visuals from the venues. Reports have suggested that Harmanpreet Kaur should be able to make it out for the toss in about 45 minutes.
- Matches played: 30
- India Women won: 7
- Australia Women won: 22
- No result: 1
- Last result: Australia Women won by 54 runs (Brabourne; December 2022)
- Last five results: AUS-W won: 4; IND-W won: 1
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav/Anjali Sarvani.
Australia: Beth Mooney(wk), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
- Feb 11: Australia vs New Zealand: Australia won by 97 runs.
- Feb 14: Australia vs Bangladesh: Australia won by eight wickets.
- Feb 16: Australia vs Sri Lanka: Australia won by 10 wickets.
- Feb 18: Australia vs South Africa: Australia won by six wickets.
- Feb 12: India vs Pakistan: India won by seven wickets.
- Feb 15: India vs West Indies: India won by six wickets.
- Feb 18: India vs England: England won by 11 runs.
- Feb 20: India won by five runs (DLS method)
Breaking this afternoon: The BCCI confirmed that all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out of the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia in Cape Town on Thursday due to illness. The Event Technical Committee has approved Sneh Rana as a replacement for Vastrakar.
Vastrakar was ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection.
Reports also claimed that India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur could be unavailable for the semifinal but she is expected to be fit to lead the side.
India confident of toppling champions Australia in T20 semifinal
India’s semifinal against defending champion Australia in the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup at Newlands on Thursday will be a battle of wills as much as skill, says teenage wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh.
India’s Ghosh claims her side have full confidence going into the game, despite the fact they have won six of their 30 previous T20 matches against the Australians, and lost nine of the last 10, with the other fixture tied.
“They are a strong team, but we can beat them,” Ghosh told reporters on Wednesday. “We know the weak spot of Australia and we are planning against it, but I will not say what that is because then they will come prepared.
“We are also trying to improve our mindset. Everyone has the (ability), but the team that is mentally strong will win. We have been working on that.”
Countering Australia’s formidable batting line-up will be key to success for India.
“They attack a lot. Whatever happens to them, even if the batter is out, they don’t stop attacking because they have batters from top to bottom,” Ghosh says.
“We don’t know how the pitch will behave, but it looks nice. We can target 180 if all our batters click and we will try to restrict them to 150.”
Australia unsure what to expect from familiar foe India
Familiarity breeds uncertainty for Australia as captain Meg Lanning says they are not sure what to expect from old foe India/
The two sides have had some tight contests over recent years – including the final of the last T20 World Cup in Melbourne in 2020 – and veteran skipper Lanning feels this one will be as unpredictable as their past clashes.
“I feel like anything can happen. And we understand that pretty well. But we’re as planned as we can be in terms of their individuals and their sort of team style of play,” she told a news conference ahead of the semi-final at Newlands.
“But you can’t predict what’s going to happen. So, we need to be able to adapt and sort of play what’s in front of us. I think that’s really important in coming with all the plans that you want.
“But if you’re not able to adapt at the time and change with what’s happening, then I think that’s when you get into trouble. So, we feel like we’re in a good position to be able to do that if we need to. We know that we have to be on our game for the whole 40 overs. So that’s the challenge that we’ve got because we know India are a great team.”
India will be looking to deny Australia, which has won five of the last six Women’s Twenty20 World Cups, progress to a seventh successive final.
“I think that they’ve shown that they’re not relying on one or two players. They’ve got some great depth as well,” Lanning said of the opposition.
“They’ve really created that real strong group of players who have played a lot of cricket together now. And they’re able to deliver. So, we know they’re strong. And that just makes the challenge even greater and something we look forward to.”
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c)*, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey.
* - doubtful
Australia: Beth Mooney(w), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alyssa Healy, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth
When is India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match?
The India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be played on Thursday, February 23.
Where is India vs Austalia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match happening?
The India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.
How and where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal?
The India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Which channel will telecast India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal?
The India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
What time will the India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will begin?
The India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will start at 6:30 pm IST, on February 23.