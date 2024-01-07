MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs AUS Women: Get all the Dream11 predictions, fantasy teams, predicted playing XIs and squads ahead of the 2nd T20I between India and Australia in Navi Mumbai. 

Published : Jan 07, 2024 11:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A stellar performance with the ball saw India cruise to a 9-wicket win against Australia in the first T20I at the D.Y. Patil Stadium.
infoIcon

India Women takes on Australia Women in a three-match T20I series. After an emphatic nine-wicket victory in the first T20I, India will look to seal the series in the 2nd fixture on Sunday.

India vs Australia Predicted Playing XIs

India Predicted XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

Australia Predicted XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicket-Keepers: Alyssa Healy
Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry
All-rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Pooja Vastrakar
Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Shreyanka Patil
Team composition: IND 4-7 AUS
SQUADS
India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

