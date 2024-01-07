IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India Women takes on Australia Women in a three-match T20I series. After an emphatic nine-wicket victory in the first T20I, India will look to seal the series in the 2nd fixture on Sunday.
India vs Australia Predicted Playing XIs
India Predicted XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Titas Sadhu
Australia Predicted XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA DREAM11 PREDICTION
SQUADS
