IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India Women takes on Australia Women in a three-match T20I series. After an emphatic nine-wicket victory for India in the first T20I and a equally dominant six-wicket win by Australia in the 2nd T20I, the final fixture at the D.Y. Patil Stadium at Navi Mumbai will decide the winner of the series.
India vs Australia Predicted Playing XIs
India Predicted XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Titas Sadhu.
Australia Predicted XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth.
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA DREAM11 PREDICTION
SQUADS
