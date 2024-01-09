MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs AUS Women: Get all the Dream11 predictions, fantasy teams, predicted playing XIs and squads ahead of the 3rd T20I between India and Australia in Navi Mumbai. 

Published : Jan 09, 2024 07:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The toss has been a crucial factor in the games at the D.Y. Patil Stadium. Teams chasing have the upper hand under the lights and with the onset of dew at this venue. The third T20I’s result might depend on who the coin favours come Tuesday.
The toss has been a crucial factor in the games at the D.Y. Patil Stadium. Teams chasing have the upper hand under the lights and with the onset of dew at this venue. The third T20I’s result might depend on who the coin favours come Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
infoIcon

The toss has been a crucial factor in the games at the D.Y. Patil Stadium. Teams chasing have the upper hand under the lights and with the onset of dew at this venue. The third T20I’s result might depend on who the coin favours come Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

India Women takes on Australia Women in a three-match T20I series. After an emphatic nine-wicket victory for India in the first T20I and a equally dominant six-wicket win by Australia in the 2nd T20I, the final fixture at the D.Y. Patil Stadium at Navi Mumbai will decide the winner of the series.

India vs Australia Predicted Playing XIs

India Predicted XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Titas Sadhu.

Australia Predicted XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicket-Keepers: Alyssa Healy
Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry
All-rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Pooja Vastrakar
Bowlers: Kim Garth, Shreyanka Patil
Team composition: IND 4-7 AUS
SQUADS
India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan LIVE streaming info: Kalinga Super Cup preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Archer Aditi’s parents on ‘suit hunt’ at Delhi’s Palika Bazar for daughter’s Arjuna Award ceremony
    PTI
  5. Afghanistan allows Mujeeb, Naveen, Fazalhaq to receive central contracts, participate in franchise leagues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: India looks to end home season with rare series win against Australia
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd T20I: Perry guides Australia to series-levelling win in landmark appearance
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Perry’s fairytale 300th game proves fortunes favours the unyielding
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan LIVE streaming info: Kalinga Super Cup preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Archer Aditi’s parents on ‘suit hunt’ at Delhi’s Palika Bazar for daughter’s Arjuna Award ceremony
    PTI
  5. Afghanistan allows Mujeeb, Naveen, Fazalhaq to receive central contracts, participate in franchise leagues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment