Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup game between India and England.
IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Renuka puts India in control against England
India-W vs England-W LIVE Score: Follow for all live updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup game between India and England.
Renuka delivers, again!
Dunkley goes for a leg-side hoick and can only look back and see her stumps disarranged. Renuka has single-handedly put India in the driver’s seat in this game.
Sophia Dunkley b Renuka Singh 10 (11b 1x4 0x6)
Pooja Vastrakar gets her first over. Nat Sciver-Brunt measures her length, before paddling it to the fine-leg fence for a four. Fortune favours her as an inside edge streaks past the leg stump for another four. Momentum for England.
No breathing for England as India tightens the noose thanks to some incisive bowling from Renuka Singh Thakur.
Renuka swings one in and it sneaks past Capsey’s defence.
Alice Capsey b Renuka Singh 3 (6b 0x4 0x6)
No spin. It will pace from both ends. Shikha Pandey bowls her first over in this World Cup. The pitch is doing a fair bit. How will she utilise it? Sophia Dunkley is channeling some optimism in her cricket. Shikha pitches one up to Dunkley who makes room and drives over mid off. Pitched up again and we’re seeing some deviation here for Shikha Pandey.
England has only chased in this tournament and what an opponent to bat first against. Harman removes fine leg for Danni Wyatt. Is that an invitation to sweep? No need. On the third ball of the innings, Wyatt’s thick edge goes to Richa’s right and the keeper dives to the extreme to take a nifty little catch. WICKET for Renuka Thakur and India. Straight in towards the stumps that delivery and Wyatt goes for a first ball duck. That brings Alice Capsey to the crease and she has a job at hand to counter Renuka’s potent swing. NEARLY another wicket as the ball somehow misses Capsey’s off stump! Nervy first over for England. WICKET Danni Wyatt c †Ghosh b Renuka Singh 0 (1b)
It’s cloudy in Gqeberha. Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley open for England. Renuka Thakur and not Shikha Pandey will open the bowling.
India Women XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh
England Women XI: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell
Toss: India wins toss, opts to bowl
Harmanpreet Kaur: We are going to bowl because of the weather and the conditions. Chasing will be a better option today. We have one change - Shikha comes in for Devika. The bowling has been a concern for us as we have given loose balls in the last two games and have to do better in that department.
- Harmanpreet Kaur is set to surpass Rohit Sharma as the most-capped T20I player with her 149th appearance. She will also overtake Charlotte Edwards for the second-most matches as T20I captain (94*) behind Meg Lanning.
- Harmanpreet also requires 11 runs to become the first Indian woman to score 3000 T20I runs.
When is India vs England Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match?
The India vs England Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, February 18.
How and where to watch the live streaming of the India vs England Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?
The India vs England Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Which channel will telecast India vs England Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?
The India vs England Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
What time will the India vs England Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will begin?
The India vs England Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will start at 6:30 pm IST, on February 18.
fter being put under pressure in their previous two games, India will have no room for error when they take on a formidable England in the Women’s T20 World Cup on Saturday.
A win against world number two England on Friday will take the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side effectively into the knock-out stage, to be competed among top two teams from Group 1 and 2.
The Indians beat arch-rival Pakistan by seven wickets before notching a more convincing six-wicket win against West Indies earlier this week.
While the twin wins put India in a strong position to qualify for the semifinals, it was hard-hitting teenager Richa Ghosh’s brilliance which pulled the ‘Women in Blue’ over the line on both occasions.
Against England, the top-order will have to give a better account of themselves. U-19 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma has been unable to convert her starts in the tournament so far, giving away her wicket at crucial junctures.
Back after nursing a finger injury, Smriti Mandhana looked in imperious touch as she timed the ball to perfection but couldn’t go the distance.
Jemimah Rodrigues will seek some consistency while skipper Kaur has also looked in good touch and has made useful contributions though she has not scored big so far with 33 being her highest.
They will have to navigate England’s spin trio of Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn.
While the bowling department put up a much-improved show against West Indies, the Indian bowlers will have to bowl out of their skin against England, who have the likes teenager Alice Capsey, who will head into the match high on confidence after notching the joint-fastest fifty in Women’s T20 World Cup history.
Pooja Vastrakar has been impressive, sharing the new ball duties with Renuka Singh while the ever-reliable Deepti Sharma bowled showcased exemplary death bowling against West Indies.
The fielding too has been patchy, with mis-fields and dropped catch marring some stellar display. India can ill afford the sloppiness against England who are bound punish any mistakes.
On the other hand, firm title contenders England, like India, are also unbeaten after two games and are best-placed to qualify for the semifinals.
On the same points as India (+0.590), Heather Knight and Co. lead the group owing to a superior net run rate of +2.497.
The mix of youth and experience is doing the trick for the former champions with the likes of Capsey and Lauren Bell supporting the experience of Knight, Nat and Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Danni Wyatt.
Teams (from):
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey.
England: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Danni Wyatt.
Match starts 6.30 IST.