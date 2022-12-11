IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads

India Women will face Australia Women in the second T20I at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Australia clinically demolished India by nine wickets in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

As India looks to bounce back and level the series, here is a look at the predicted line-ups ahead of the match.

IND-W VS AUS-W PREDICTED XI

India Women

The bowling was an area of concern for India in the opening game, with Devika Vaidya being the lone wicket-taker for the host while defending a sizeable 173. Barring Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored a duck, all the batters made contributions and the batting department is unlikely to undergo changes. India could look at bringing in Harleen Deol, who can add heft in the middle-order as well as bowl four overs. Meghna Singh was particularly expensive, conceding 27 runs in two overs, but the lack of fast-bowling options on the bench may see her get an extended run.

India Women Predicted XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol/Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh.

Australia Women

Australia may choose not to change a winning combination. However, it conceded 47 runs at the death in the last game and may want to plug a leak in that area. Pacer Darcie Brown may get a look-in, pehaps in place of Megan Schutt, who went for 0 for 43 in her four overs. Australia Women are undeated in 2022 across all formats.

Australia Women Predicted XI: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown/Megan Schutt.

IND-W VS AUS-W 2ND T20I DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Richa Ghosh Batters:Beth Mooney (c), Ellyse Perry, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma (vc) Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Renuka Singh Team Composition: IND-W 5:6 AUS-W Credits Left: 6.0