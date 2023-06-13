India A women’s team beats Hong Kong in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Published : Jun 13, 2023 13:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Indian players celebrate after the side’s win against Hong Kong. | Photo Credit: BCCI Women

India A womens team defeated Hong Kong women by nine wickets in its opening game of the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday.

Having won the toss, captain Shweta Sehrawat asked Hong Kong to bat. Titas Sandhu and Mannat Kashyap got the early wickets for the Indian team.

Shreyanka Patil then picked up a five-wicket haul as Hong Kong folded for a paltry total of 34 in 14 overs.

In reply, the Indian team completed the chase in the sixth over. Gongadi Trisha and Uma Chetry took the side home after the home after the early wicket of Sehrawat.

India will play Thailand A and Pakistan A in its remaining group stage matches.