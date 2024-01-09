MagazineBuy Print

IND v AUS: Alyssa Healy becomes fourth woman to play 150 T20Is

Alyssa Healy became the fourth woman to play 150 T20 internationals during the third and final T20I between India and Australia at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. 

Published : Jan 09, 2024 18:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Alyssa Healy, captain of Australia
Alyssa Healy, captain of Australia | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
infoIcon

Alyssa Healy, captain of Australia | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Australian skipper Alyssa Healy became the fourth woman to play 150 T20Is during the third and final T20I between India and Australia at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Healy (150) joins an elite club which includes her arch rival and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (160 games), New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (152) and England’s Danni Wyatt (151).

FOLLOW THE THIRD T20I LIVE

Healy recently took over as full-time captain of the Australian side after the retirement of the side’s long-time skipper Meg Lanning. In 2023, Healy has 240 runs to her name in 11 innings at an average of 32 and a 133.75 strike-rate. A few injuries have marred her run with the bat and the keeper-batter will hope to make amends as she works towards a crucial T20 World Cup campaign in Bangladesh in September.

