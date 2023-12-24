MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS: India records first Women’s Test win against Australia in Mumbai

IND vs AUS: With a historic nine-wicket win over Australia in Mumbai, Harmanpreet Kaur also became just the second Indian woman after Mithali Raj to win multiple Tests as captain.

Published : Dec 24, 2023 12:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Smriti Mandhana in action during India’s 75-run chase against Australia.
Smriti Mandhana in action during India’s 75-run chase against Australia. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Smriti Mandhana in action during India’s 75-run chase against Australia. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

India chased down a target of 75 runs by eight wickets on Day 4 of the one-off women’s Test match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, to get its first win over the opponent in the format.

Over the 10 matches played between the two sides, Australia had won four while six had ended in a draw. This was the first time the teams were playing a Test in India since 1984.

HIGHLIGHTS, DAY 4

India has now won seven of its 40 Tests, making it the third-most successful team in the format behind Australia (21) and England (20) and extending its unbeaten streak to eight matches since 2006. Consequently, Harmanpreet Kaur also became just the second Indian woman after Mithali Raj to win multiple Tests as captain.

Australia’s eight-wicket defeat is also its second-biggest loss (by wickets) since its second-ever match in the format against England in 1935.

