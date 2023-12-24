India vs Australia LIVE Score, Day 4 Women’s Test: AUS 233/5 leads by 46 runs; India eyes quick wickets

Day 3 Recap

Her arms outstretched like wings, Harmanpreet Kaur sprinted towards her team-mates as a few hundred spectators chanted her name at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

It was the final hour of third day’s play and the Indian captain brought herself into the attack in the 72nd over as nothing seemed to be working for her bowlers with Tahlia McGrath (73, 177b, 10x4) and Alyssa Healy (32, 101b, 1x4) consolidating Australia’s innings.

There was a huge appeal on the first delivery, but the DRS confirmed that the ball was sliding down leg, thus giving McGrath a sigh of relief.

