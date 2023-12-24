MagazineBuy Print

India vs Australia LIVE Score, Day 4 Women’s Test: AUS 233/5 leads by 46 runs; India eyes quick wickets

IND vs AUS LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 4: Follow the match commentary updates from Day Four of the India vs Australia Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Updated : Dec 24, 2023 09:33 IST

Team Sportstar
India will aim for quick wickets in the first session on Day 4.
India will aim for quick wickets in the first session on Day 4. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

India will aim for quick wickets in the first session on Day 4. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the India vs Australia Women’s Test, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

  • December 24, 2023 09:21
    All to play for
  • December 24, 2023 08:51
    The Harmanpreet-Healy episode

    IND-W vs AUS-W: Healy blocks Harmanpreet’s throw with bat, not given out - MCC Law explained

    Healy blocked a throw from the bowler, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, and was not given out.

  • December 24, 2023 08:40
    Harry Di’s golden arm

    India-W vs Australia-W: ‘Harry Di has a golden arm,’ says Deepti Sharma as skipper Harmanpreet takes key wickets on Day 3

    After a batting debacle in the first innings, Australia looked sorted in the second essay and made the Indian bowlers toil for most part of the day. 

  • December 24, 2023 08:39
    Can Australia add another 155-160 runs today?

    IND-W vs AUS-W: Ellyse Perry aims to set 200-plus target for India on final day

  • December 24, 2023 08:05
    Day 3 Recap

    Her arms outstretched like wings, Harmanpreet Kaur sprinted towards her team-mates as a few hundred spectators chanted her name at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

    It was the final hour of third day’s play and the Indian captain brought herself into the attack in the 72nd over as nothing seemed to be working for her bowlers with Tahlia McGrath (73, 177b, 10x4) and Alyssa Healy (32, 101b, 1x4) consolidating Australia’s innings.

    There was a huge appeal on the first delivery, but the DRS confirmed that the ball was sliding down leg, thus giving McGrath a sigh of relief. 

    IND-W vs AUS-W, One-off Test: Captain Harmanpreet orchestrates India fightback after McGrath-Healy show on day 3

    Harmanpreet (2 for 23) not only broke the 66-run partnership between Tahlia Mcgrath and Alyssa Healy, but also brought India back into the game.

  • December 24, 2023 08:04
    MATCH LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The One-off India W vs Australia W Test match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema and FanCode app/website in India.

