India vs Australia LIVE Score, Day 4 Women’s Test: AUS 233/5 leads by 46 runs; India eyes quick wickets

- December 24, 2023 09:21All to play for
- December 24, 2023 08:40Harry Di’s golden arm
- December 24, 2023 08:39Can Australia add another 155-160 runs today?
- December 24, 2023 08:05Day 3 Recap
Her arms outstretched like wings, Harmanpreet Kaur sprinted towards her team-mates as a few hundred spectators chanted her name at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.
It was the final hour of third day’s play and the Indian captain brought herself into the attack in the 72nd over as nothing seemed to be working for her bowlers with Tahlia McGrath (73, 177b, 10x4) and Alyssa Healy (32, 101b, 1x4) consolidating Australia’s innings.
There was a huge appeal on the first delivery, but the DRS confirmed that the ball was sliding down leg, thus giving McGrath a sigh of relief.
The One-off India W vs Australia W Test match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema and FanCode app/website in India.
