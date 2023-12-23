Badani backs Sai Kishore as Tamil Nadu captain, says team is in transition phase ahead of Ranji Trophy season

Former India and Tamil Nadu cricketer Hemang Badani backed the decision to appoint R. Sai Kishore as the captain of the TN Ranji Trophy side for the upcoming season.

Badani worked closely with Sai Kishore when the latter was with the TNPL side Chepauk Super Gillies and made his name with impressive performances in the league.

“I have known him since he was a young kid. He is an intense player and somebody who gives his heart and soul. He will drive the side forward and instil a fighting spirit. Now, the team and the coaching staff need to complement him with their ideas and, at times, give him the freedom to express himself,” said Badani, who has been coaching Super Gillies since the first season of TNPL in 2016.

Also read | Dhoni will start working in the nets soon, says Chennai Super Kings CEO Viswanathan

Speaking about the State team’s performance, the former India left-handed batter added, “We are in a transition phase, but our performances in the white-ball tournaments were below par. We have issues in the red-ball format where we haven’t even qualified for knockouts in the last five to six years.”

“I think we have a good side this year, but the key thing is how you plan. It is the most crucial thing, and the four-day format allows you to prepare plans, unlike T20, which is more dynamic and requires making decisions on the go. So, I hope that with a new coach (Sulakshan Kulkarni) and the recruitment of fast bowler Kuldeep Sen, it helps,” said Badani.