MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs AUS-W: Ellyse Perry aims to set 200-plus target for India on final day

Taking lessons from the first innings debacle, the Australian team adjusted to the conditions well in the second essay, which helped the side put up a fight.

Published : Dec 23, 2023 20:31 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: Tahlia McGrath of Australia and Ellyse Perry of Australia break for a drink during day three of the Women’s Test Match between India and Australia at Wankhede Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Mumbai, India.
FILE PHOTO: Tahlia McGrath of Australia and Ellyse Perry of Australia break for a drink during day three of the Women’s Test Match between India and Australia at Wankhede Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Mumbai, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images / Pankaj Nangia
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tahlia McGrath of Australia and Ellyse Perry of Australia break for a drink during day three of the Women’s Test Match between India and Australia at Wankhede Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Mumbai, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images / Pankaj Nangia

Ellyse Perry said that Australia will try to give India a target of 200-plus on the final day of the one-off Test. 

Ending the third day’s play with a slender lead of 46 runs, the visiting team hopes to set up a daunting target against India. Taking lessons from the first innings debacle, the Australian team adjusted to the conditions well in the second essay, which helped the side put up a fight.

“I think that sort of comes down to the context of the game in terms of how long is left and also how many runs we’ve put on the board. But I think it really matters with, you know, how long we’ve got to then bowl at India,” Perry, who became Australia’s second-highest run-scorer in Tests with 925 runs in 12 matches, overtaking Belinda Clarke’s total of 862, said.

“Positively speaking, if we can get close to or over a 200-run lead, I think that at least keeps us in the game,” said Perry, who scored 45 in Australia’s second innings.

ALSO READ | Captain Harmanpreet orchestrates India fightback after McGrath-Healy show on day 3

Perry, who forged a partnership with Tahlia McGrath, heaped praise on the latter. “She’s a pretty great Test match player. She obviously batted really well in the first innings as well. Tahlia’s approach I think is always attacking. She plays a lot of great shots. She’s a strokemaker. But today she just looked really tight,” she said. 

“In amongst some of those really great drives, like, she’s fantastically solid on defense. I thought she bowled really well. She tied down an end for us as well in our bowling innings. So she’s all around us. A fabulous player and great to have in our team. 

“This has been a really great effort. That’s much better in terms of their contribution to the innings. I think she’s been solid through. It’s been great,” said Perry.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ellyse Perry /

Australia Women /

India women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score: Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas next; Pink Panthers beats Thalaivas 25-23
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa LIVE score and updates, MBSG 1-3 FCG, ISL 2023-24: Noah Sadaoui scores double, Petratos nets brilliant free-kick
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W: Ellyse Perry aims to set 200-plus target for India on final day
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Parham Maghsoodloo eyes resurgence after Chennai Grand Masters stumble
    Mayank
  5. National Badminton Championships: Anmol to meet Tanvi in women’s final
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs AUS-W: Ellyse Perry aims to set 200-plus target for India on final day
    Shayan Acharya
  2. India-W vs Australia-W: “ Harry Di has a golden arm,” says Deepti Sharma as skipper Harmanpreet takes key wickets on Day 3
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W, One-off Test: Captain Harmanpreet orchestrates India fightback after McGrath-Healy show on day 3
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND-W vs AUS-W: Healy deflects Harmanpreet’s throw with bat, not given out for ‘obstructing the field’ - MCC Law explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS, Day 3 Women’s Test: AUS 233/5, leads by 46 runs vs IND; Harmanpreet picks big wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score: Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas next; Pink Panthers beats Thalaivas 25-23
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa LIVE score and updates, MBSG 1-3 FCG, ISL 2023-24: Noah Sadaoui scores double, Petratos nets brilliant free-kick
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W: Ellyse Perry aims to set 200-plus target for India on final day
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Parham Maghsoodloo eyes resurgence after Chennai Grand Masters stumble
    Mayank
  5. National Badminton Championships: Anmol to meet Tanvi in women’s final
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment