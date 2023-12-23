IND-W vs AUS-W: Ellyse Perry aims to set 200-plus target for India on final day

Ellyse Perry said that Australia will try to give India a target of 200-plus on the final day of the one-off Test.

Ending the third day’s play with a slender lead of 46 runs, the visiting team hopes to set up a daunting target against India. Taking lessons from the first innings debacle, the Australian team adjusted to the conditions well in the second essay, which helped the side put up a fight.

“I think that sort of comes down to the context of the game in terms of how long is left and also how many runs we’ve put on the board. But I think it really matters with, you know, how long we’ve got to then bowl at India,” Perry, who became Australia’s second-highest run-scorer in Tests with 925 runs in 12 matches, overtaking Belinda Clarke’s total of 862, said.

“Positively speaking, if we can get close to or over a 200-run lead, I think that at least keeps us in the game,” said Perry, who scored 45 in Australia’s second innings.

Perry, who forged a partnership with Tahlia McGrath, heaped praise on the latter. “She’s a pretty great Test match player. She obviously batted really well in the first innings as well. Tahlia’s approach I think is always attacking. She plays a lot of great shots. She’s a strokemaker. But today she just looked really tight,” she said.

“In amongst some of those really great drives, like, she’s fantastically solid on defense. I thought she bowled really well. She tied down an end for us as well in our bowling innings. So she’s all around us. A fabulous player and great to have in our team.

“This has been a really great effort. That’s much better in terms of their contribution to the innings. I think she’s been solid through. It’s been great,” said Perry.