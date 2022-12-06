Women's Cricket

India U-19 women’s team completes 5-0 T20 sweep against New Zealand

India’s U-19 women’s team completed a 5-0 series sweep as it defeated New Zealand women’s U-19 by four wickets in the final T20 at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground on Tuesday.

Shayan Acharya
MUMBAI 06 December, 2022 20:37 IST
Soumya Tiwari (left) with her team-mate Hurley Gala.

Soumya Tiwari (left) with her team-mate Hurley Gala. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the series already in pocket, the Indian team management decided to field four fast bowlers - Hurley Gala, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naaz and Shabnam MD - and that move worked as Shabnam and Titas claimed early wickets to restrict New Zealand to 119 for six.

Spinners Mannat Kashyap and Sonam Yadav also claimed two wickets apiece.

In reply, Soumya Tiwari’s 40 (27b, 6×4) and captain Shweta Sehrawat’s 20 set the tone as India reached the target in 18 overs, losing six wickets.

After a short break, the team will assemble in Bengaluru from December 19 to 24 for a camp, which will also be attended by captain Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh.

Brief scores

New Zealand women’s U-19 119/6 in 20 overs (Prue Catton 53, Izzy Gaze 34; Sonam Yadav 2-27, Mannat Kashyap 2-22)  lost to India women’s U-19 121/6 in 18 overs (Soumya Tiwari 40, Hurley Gala 21, Shweta Sehrawat 20; Anna Browning 3-13, Kayley Knight 2-19)

