Women's Cricket

Indian U-19 women’s team squad announced for home T20I series against New Zealand

The two U-19 sides will play a five-match T20I series from November 27 to December 6 at the MCA Bandra Kurla Complex Ground in Mumbai.

Team Sportstar
20 November, 2022 11:49 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India and New Zealand U-19 women’s sides will play a five-match T20I series from November 27 to December 6 at the MCA Bandra Kurla Complex Ground in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Indian U-19 women’s team squad for the upcoming home T20I series against New Zealand was announced on Sunday with Shweta Sehrawat chosen to be the captain of the team.

Prior to the series against India U19, New Zealand U19 will take part in a two-match T20I series against West Indies U19 to be played at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai on November 22 and 24.

SQUAD
Shweta Sehrawat (Captain), Shikha Shalot, Trisha G, Soumya Tiwari (VC), Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Nandini Kashyap (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.
DATETIMEVENUE
November 271PMMCA BKC, Mumbai
November 291PMMCA BKC, Mumbai
December 11PMMCA BKC, Mumbai
December 41PMMCA BKC, Mumbai
December 61PMMCA BKC, Mumbai

