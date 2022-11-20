Indian U-19 women’s team squad announced for home T20I series against New Zealand

Indian U-19 women’s team squad for the upcoming home T20I series against New Zealand was announced on Sunday with Shweta Sehrawat chosen to be the captain of the team.

The two U-19 sides will play a five-match T20I series from November 27 to December 6 at the MCA Bandra Kurla Complex Ground in Mumbai.

Prior to the series against India U19, New Zealand U19 will take part in a two-match T20I series against West Indies U19 to be played at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai on November 22 and 24.

SQUAD Shweta Sehrawat (Captain), Shikha Shalot, Trisha G, Soumya Tiwari (VC), Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Nandini Kashyap (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.