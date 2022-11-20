Indian U-19 women’s team squad announced for home T20I series against New Zealand

Indian U-19 women’s team squad for the upcoming home T20I series against New Zealand was announced on Sunday with Shweta Sehrawat chosen to be the captain of the team.
The two U-19 sides will play a five-match T20I series from November 27 to December 6 at the MCA Bandra Kurla Complex Ground in Mumbai.
Prior to the series against India U19, New Zealand U19 will take part in a two-match T20I series against West Indies U19 to be played at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai on November 22 and 24.
|DATE
|TIME
|VENUE
|November 27
|1PM
|MCA BKC, Mumbai
|November 29
|1PM
|MCA BKC, Mumbai
|December 1
|1PM
|MCA BKC, Mumbai
|December 4
|1PM
|MCA BKC, Mumbai
|December 6
|1PM
|MCA BKC, Mumbai