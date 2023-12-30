IND-W vs AUS-W: India drops seven catches, Australia puts down four in 2nd ODI

India’s poor ground fielding and catching came under the scanner again after the side handed seven reprieves to Australia during the 2nd ODI in Mumbai on Saturday.

Three of the six chances were given to Phoebe Litchfield, on scores of zero, 10 and 16. The left-handed opener went on to score 63 runs off 98 deliveries to set up a platform for her side.

In the death overs, India handed multiple lives to Alana King who ended up scoring 26 off 17 to take Australia from 219 for eight to 258. First Harmanpreet Kaur put down a regulation catch at short mid-wicket before Deepti Sharma could not hold onto a chance after running in from deep mid-wicket.

Harmanpreet’s side was criticised for its error-prone fielding during the series opener as well. “Dropped catches are part of the game. We are playing under a lot of heat. It’s always important how we bounce back. We keep telling the bowlers they’re doing a great job and that we’re trying our best to support them,” Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

Australia was guilty of the same error, putting down four chances in its defence of 258 runs. However, Australia managed to avoid the blushes, winning the contest by three runs and sealing the fate of the three-match series.

The most notable chance squandered by Australia was of Richa Ghosh, on 36 in the 27th over. The wicketkeeper-batter nearly took her side over the finish line with her 96-run knock.

With India needing 11 runs off the final four deliveries, Tahlia McGrath dropped a sitter when Shreyanka Patil’s shot took a leading edge and popped up for at covers.