MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs AUS-W: India drops seven catches, Australia puts down four in 2nd ODI

India dropped six catches during the first innings, allowing Australia to reach 258 for eight - a total which proved three runs too many.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 21:27 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Smriti Mandhana drops a catch during the 2nd ODI.
Smriti Mandhana drops a catch during the 2nd ODI. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Smriti Mandhana drops a catch during the 2nd ODI. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

India’s poor ground fielding and catching came under the scanner again after the side handed seven reprieves to Australia during the 2nd ODI in Mumbai on Saturday.

Three of the six chances were given to Phoebe Litchfield, on scores of zero, 10 and 16. The left-handed opener went on to score 63 runs off 98 deliveries to set up a platform for her side.

In the death overs, India handed multiple lives to Alana King who ended up scoring 26 off 17 to take Australia from 219 for eight to 258. First Harmanpreet Kaur put down a regulation catch at short mid-wicket before Deepti Sharma could not hold onto a chance after running in from deep mid-wicket.

ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!

Harmanpreet’s side was criticised for its error-prone fielding during the series opener as well. “Dropped catches are part of the game. We are playing under a lot of heat. It’s always important how we bounce back. We keep telling the bowlers they’re doing a great job and that we’re trying our best to support them,” Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

Australia was guilty of the same error, putting down four chances in its defence of 258 runs. However, Australia managed to avoid the blushes, winning the contest by three runs and sealing the fate of the three-match series.

The most notable chance squandered by Australia was of Richa Ghosh, on 36 in the 27th over. The wicketkeeper-batter nearly took her side over the finish line with her 96-run knock.

With India needing 11 runs off the final four deliveries, Tahlia McGrath dropped a sitter when Shreyanka Patil’s shot took a leading edge and popped up for at covers.

DROPPED CATCHES
India’s drops
0.2 - Amanjot Kaur drops Phoebe Litchfield at mid-off (Renuka Singh bowling)
4.6 - Smriti Mandhana drops Phoebe Litchfield at mid-off (Renuka Singh bowling)
7.3 - Yastika Bhatia drops Phoebe Litchfield at first slip (Pooja Vastrakar bowling)
16.5 - Sneh Rana drops Ellyse Perry off her own bowling
43.2 - Smriti Mandhana drops Annabel Sutherland at mid-wicket (Deepti Sharma bowling)
47.2 - Harmanpreet Kaur drops Alana King at mid-wicket (Pooja Vastrakarr bowling)
48.1 - Deepti Sharma drops Alana King at deep mid-wicket (Renuka Singh bowling)
Australia’s drops
7.3 - Phoebe Litchfield drops Richa Ghosh at first slip (Darcie Brown bowling)
19.1 - Beth Mooney drops Jemimah Rodrigues at mid-wicket (Tahlia McGrath bowling)
26.4 - Annabel Sutherland drops Richa Ghosh at long off (Alana King bowling)
49.3 - Tahlia McGrath drops Shreyanka Patil at covers (Annabel Sutherland bowling)

Related Topics

India Women /

Australia Women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gukesh, Humpy complete Candidates’ fields, join Praggnanandhaa, Vidit and Vaishali
    Rakesh Rao
  2. SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur hit on shoulder in nets; manages to continue
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. PKL 10 Highlights: Ashu Malik leads Dabang Delih to 35-25 win vs UP Yoddhas; Defence shines to give 52-34 win to U Mumba over Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sheetal Devi named “Best Para Women Archer of the Year”
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W: India drops seven catches, Australia puts down four in 2nd ODI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd ODI: Australia beats India to clinch series as efforts of Deepti, Richa go in vain
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. IND-W vs AUS-W: India drops seven catches, Australia puts down four in 2nd ODI
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W: Harleen Deol named concussion substitute after Sneh Rana injured during 2nd ODI
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs AUS-W: Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to pick fifer against Australia in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia, Highlights 2nd ODI: IND-W 255/8 in (50 overs); AUS-W wins by 3 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gukesh, Humpy complete Candidates’ fields, join Praggnanandhaa, Vidit and Vaishali
    Rakesh Rao
  2. SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur hit on shoulder in nets; manages to continue
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. PKL 10 Highlights: Ashu Malik leads Dabang Delih to 35-25 win vs UP Yoddhas; Defence shines to give 52-34 win to U Mumba over Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sheetal Devi named “Best Para Women Archer of the Year”
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W: India drops seven catches, Australia puts down four in 2nd ODI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment