IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Toss Updates: South Africa wins the toss, elects to bowl first

India will expect their top-order batters to produce a tidier effort against South Africa in the second women’s ODI here on Wednesday in their quest for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India have a 1-0 lead in their hand, courtesy a 143-run win in the first game but the win, as comprehensive as it was, also left some questions unanswered.

TOSS UPDATES:

South Africa has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The home side rode on Smriti Mandhana’s hundred and a fine spell by spinners to outclass South Africa, but it was not enough to paper over some wide cracks in the batting department.

South Africa will also look for a better outing from their batters, who came a cropper against Indian bowlers on a rather sluggish Chinnaswamy pitch.

The Indian spinners – Asha, Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav – shared seven wickets among themselves, and visitors will have to find a way to nullify them to avoid another collapse.

It’s imperative then for SA that skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who was dismissed in the first over in the opening match, finds her range.

TOSS RECORD AT THE M CHINNASWAMY STADIUM:

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has hosted 13 Women’s ODIs in its history. Before the first ODI of this series on Sunday, the last women’s ODI hosted here was in July 2015, when India took on New Zealand. Teams winning the toss have won seven games and lost six games. Teams batting first have won only four games at this venue, a ground known to favour chasing sides courtesy its smaller peripheries.

BENGALURU WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY

It’s been a relatively cool morning in Bengaluru but humidity is expected to go up to nearly 80% over the course of the day. South-western winds are expected over the course of the team. As per the India Meteorological Department, the sky will be mostly cloudy today and the citizens will experience moderate rainfall. Thunderstorms are also expected. One hopes we get as much game time as possible.

TICKET DETAILS

Three price brackets have been made available for this series in Bengaluru - Rs. 150, 250 and 1250. Currently only the 250 and 1250 range tickets are available and can be purchased on Paytm Insider.

Where to watch IND vs SA First ODI?

The first ODI between India Women and South Africa Women will be broadcast on the Sports18 network and DD Sports in India. The live streaming for this match will be available through the JioCinema app and website.

Playing XIs:

INDIA: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Dayalan Hemlatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy

SOUTH AFRICA: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Meike de Ridder (wk), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka