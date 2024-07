IND-W vs SA-W head-to-head, 2nd T20I: India vs South Africa overall stats, top performers, records

India and South Africa will face each other in the second game of the three-match T20I series at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

South Africa gained its first win of the tour during the first T20I, defeating India by 12 runs after half-centuries from Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp.

IND-W vs SA-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is Matches played: 17 India: 9 South Africa: 6 No result: 2 Last result: South Africa won by 12 runs (Chennai, 2024)

IND-W vs SA-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN INDIA (T20Is): Total played: 9 India: 5 South Africa: 4 Last result: South Africa won by 12 runs (Chennai, 2024)

MOST RUNS IN IND vs SA T20Is

Batter Match Runs Avg. HS Smriti Mandhana (IND) 17 352 25.14 57 Lizelle Lee (SA) 13 334 27.83 84 Sune Luus (SA) 15 308 22.00 62

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs SA T20Is