IND-W vs AUS-W: India records its highest score against Australia during 1st ODI

India recorded its highest ODI total against Australia when it posted 282 for eight against the side during the 1st match of the three-game series in Mumbai on Thursday.
India’s previous highest was 281, scored during the 2017 World Cup when Harmanpreet Kaur notched up an unbeaten 171 off 115 deliveries.
Jemimah Rodrigues’ 77-ball 82 and Pooja Vastrakar’s 42-ball 66 helped India finish with a flourish after early wickets had seen the side slump to 57 for three in the 13th over.
IND-W highest totals vs AUS-W
|Sr.No
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Result
|Venue
|Date
|1
|282/8
|50 Overs
|5.64
|TBD
|Mumbai, Wankhede
|December 28. 2023
|2
|281/4
|42 Overs
|6.69
|Win
|Derby
|July 20, 2017
|3
|277/7
|50 Overs
|5.54
|Loss
|Auckland
|March 19, 2022
|4
|274/7
|50 Overs
|5.48
|Loss
|Mackay
|September 24. 2021
|5
|266/8
|49.3 Overs
|5.37
|Win
|Mackay
|September 26. 2021
