MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs AUS-W: India records its highest score against Australia during 1st ODI

Led by Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar’s half centuries, India posted 282 for eight against Australia on Thursday.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 16:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar of India in action.
Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar of India in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar of India in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

India recorded its highest ODI total against Australia when it posted 282 for eight against the side during the 1st match of the three-game series in Mumbai on Thursday.

India’s previous highest was 281, scored during the 2017 World Cup when Harmanpreet Kaur notched up an unbeaten 171 off 115 deliveries.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ 77-ball 82 and Pooja Vastrakar’s 42-ball 66 helped India finish with a flourish after early wickets had seen the side slump to 57 for three in the 13th over.

IND-W highest totals vs AUS-W

Sr.No Score Overs RR Result Venue Date
1 282/8 50 Overs 5.64 TBD Mumbai, Wankhede December 28. 2023
2 281/4 42 Overs 6.69 Win Derby July 20, 2017
3 277/7 50 Overs 5.54 Loss Auckland March 19, 2022
4 274/7 50 Overs 5.48 Loss Mackay September 24. 2021
5 266/8 49.3 Overs 5.37 Win Mackay September 26. 2021

Related Topics

India Women /

Australia Women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: AUS-W 109/1 (20 overs) vs IND-W; Healy, Litchfield bring up 100 partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA Live Score, First Test Day 3: India 62/3 vs South Africa at Tea; Kohli, Shreyas out in middle
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mourinho, Lukaku and Dybala set for different receptions when Roma visits Juventus in Serie A
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, December 28
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W: India records its highest score against Australia during 1st ODI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs AUS-W: India records its highest score against Australia during 1st ODI
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs AUS-W: Jemimah Rodrigues battles ill-health, records second-highest career score during 1st ODI
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: AUS-W 109/1 (20 overs) vs IND-W; Healy, Litchfield bring up 100 partnership
    Team Sportstar
  4. India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W, 1st ODI: India aims to find right balance against Australia with World Cup in mind
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: AUS-W 109/1 (20 overs) vs IND-W; Healy, Litchfield bring up 100 partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA Live Score, First Test Day 3: India 62/3 vs South Africa at Tea; Kohli, Shreyas out in middle
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mourinho, Lukaku and Dybala set for different receptions when Roma visits Juventus in Serie A
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, December 28
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W: India records its highest score against Australia during 1st ODI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment