India Women’s squads for Tests, England T20Is announced: Saika Ishaque, Shubha Satheesh get maiden call-ups

The T20I squad comprised mostly those who were part of the Asian Games gold-winning team in Hangzhou, which is a nice blend of seniors and juniors.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 22:15 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Saika Ishaque of Mumbai Indians celebrates after taking a wicket during the WPL match against Gujarat Giants.
FILE PHOTO: Saika Ishaque of Mumbai Indians celebrates after taking a wicket during the WPL match against Gujarat Giants. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Saika Ishaque of Mumbai Indians celebrates after taking a wicket during the WPL match against Gujarat Giants. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU

Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque, who impressed one and all during inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), received her maiden call-up for India as she was named in the squad for the three-match T20I series against England starting December 6 in Mumbai.

At one end there are seasoned campaigners like skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Pooja Vastrakar, and on the other, the selectors have also included rookies like spinner Mannat Kashyap, batters Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, and talented pacer Titas Sadhu, to name a few.

The Test team doesn’t have too many surprises as Sadhu, an heir apparent to Jhulan Goswami, has been included along with Karnataka left-hander Shubha Satheesh, who was rewarded for her gritty batting in national one-dayers.

INDIA SQUAD FOR TESTS vs ENGLAND & AUSTRALIA
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar.
INDIA SQUAD FOR T20IS vs ENGLAND
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.

