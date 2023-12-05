MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs ENG-W: This tour is going to be valuable as T20 World Cup will offer similar conditions, says England captain Heather Knight

India and England are set to face off in a three-match T20I series, starting in Mumbai on Wednesday. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by Bangladesh between September and October in 2024.

Published : Dec 05, 2023 17:31 IST , MUMBAI - 4 MINS READ

PTI
England’s captain Heather Knight bats during a practice session ahead of the first T20I cricket match against India at the Wankhede Stadium.
England’s captain Heather Knight bats during a practice session ahead of the first T20I cricket match against India at the Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

England’s captain Heather Knight bats during a practice session ahead of the first T20I cricket match against India at the Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI

The T20I series in India gains significance as it will show how the young visiting players excel in conditions that will be similar to what the team will experience in Bangladesh during next year’s T20 World Cup, said England women’s skipper Heather Knight.

India and England are set to face off in a three-match T20I series, starting here on Wednesday.

“I learned a lot about my game playing in Indian conditions. It really tests you as a cricketer, your skill level and how you do with the noise and the heat,” Knight told reporters ahead of England’s training session here on Tuesday.

“It is a really good place to accelerate development, to see how our young players cope with it. We have got a T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later on in the year (2024) so this tour is going to be valuable in terms of having similar conditions.”

ALSO READ | IND A vs ENG A Women, 3rd T20: Issy Wong shines again as England beats India by two wickets to win series 2-1

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by Bangladesh between September and October in 2024.

A lot of members of the England’s T20I squad arrived in India two days before the start of the series which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on December 6, 9 and 10.

Knight said it will be challenging for her team to silence the Indian crowd as, despite its dominant record against the host, the presence of ‘world-class’ players make India a ‘brilliant’ team.

“We have had some really good T20 games against them. They have got some world-class players in and in home conditions they are going to be tough (to face),” Knight said.

After winning the ODI World Cup, beating India in the final, Australia captain Pat Cummins had said that he took delight in silencing the Indian fans.

ALSO READ | Warner angst adds spice to Australia’s sleepy home summer

Knight said passionate crowds in India can be imposing on the visiting sides and her team will look to keep its focus amid all the noise.

“Sometimes, you can feel like things are accelerating; rushed actually, when there is crowd and the game is happening quite quickly. We have talked a lot about trying to get our own pace, maintain our concentration in the moment,” the England captain said.

“Trying to silence the crowd will be tougher — watching the men’s World Cup, it is all you see, and the support and the passion that Indian fans have and having experienced that, it is a hard thing to do to silence the crowd and even if there is not many of them they are usually very loud.

“We have to have quick turnaround, adapting to conditions has to be accelerated a bit. How we do that, how we communicate, how we are going to take 10 wickets, how we are going to score runs?”

Knight said the past experience of playing in India, including the Women’s Premier League (WPL) earlier this year should hold her side in good stead.

“We have got some good experience of players playing in India as well which will be valuable. It will be a brilliant series between two best teams,” she said.

ALSO READ | India’s series win vs Australia highlights squad depth and leadership potential ahead of T20 World Cup

Having played in the WPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, wherein Knight shared the dressing room with some Indian players like Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil and Kanika Ahuja, the England captain said knowledge-sharing works two-ways.

“It is brilliant that some of the RCB girls have got the chance to play for India on the back of what they did in the WPL. It works both ways, obviously I know those players better and they also know my game better,” Knight said.

England has seven wins in nine T20Is against India in its backyard and overall 20 wins from 27 matches, but Knight said it does not feel like they have a comforting factor as far as knowledge of conditions is concerned.

“It feels like a long time actually since we have been to India, before that 2019 series we had a lot of tours here,” she said.

“It is how the Future Tours Programme pans out, and obviously, playing another WPL here in the calendar, there is going to be a lot of cricket here which is brilliant.”

Related Topics

Heather Knight /

T20 World Cup /

Pat Cummins /

Women's Premier League /

Smriti Mandhana /

Kanika Ahuja /

Shreyanka Patil

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs ENG-W: This tour is going to be valuable as T20 World Cup will offer similar conditions, says England captain Heather Knight
    PTI
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy HIGHLIGHTS, Round 7: Samson century in vain as Railways beats Kerala; TN, Karnataka, Bengal win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Badoni’s 87 in vain as Uttarakhand beats Delhi by 51 runs
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Bangladesh coach warns against complacency ahead of second New Zealand Test
    AFP
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Kartikeya Kak, Rahul Singh star for Hyderabad in easy win over Meghalaya
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs ENG-W: This tour is going to be valuable as T20 World Cup will offer similar conditions, says England captain Heather Knight
    PTI
  2. IND A vs ENG A Women, 3rd T20: Issy Wong shines again as England beats India by two wickets to win series 2-1
    PTI
  3. WBBL 2023: Adelaide Strikers defends title, beats Brisbane Heat by three runs in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024 Auction: Full list of 165 players available for Women’s Premier League auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. India Women’s squads for Tests, England T20Is announced: Saika Ishaque, Shubha Satheesh get maiden call-ups
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs ENG-W: This tour is going to be valuable as T20 World Cup will offer similar conditions, says England captain Heather Knight
    PTI
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy HIGHLIGHTS, Round 7: Samson century in vain as Railways beats Kerala; TN, Karnataka, Bengal win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Badoni’s 87 in vain as Uttarakhand beats Delhi by 51 runs
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Bangladesh coach warns against complacency ahead of second New Zealand Test
    AFP
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Kartikeya Kak, Rahul Singh star for Hyderabad in easy win over Meghalaya
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment