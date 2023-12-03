MagazineBuy Print

IND A vs ENG A Women, 3rd T20I: Issy Wong shines again as England beats India by two wickets to win series 2-1

India Women’s A fought hard until the end but paid the price for poor batting, as it was shot out for 101 in 19.2 overs. In reply, England finished at 104 for eight in 19.1 overs.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 19:23 IST , MUMBAI - 3 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Issy Wong (28 not out) hit the winning runs after having returned 2.2-0-18-2 with the ball.
FILE PHOTO: Issy Wong (28 not out) hit the winning runs after having returned 2.2-0-18-2 with the ball.
FILE PHOTO: Issy Wong (28 not out) hit the winning runs after having returned 2.2-0-18-2 with the ball. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

An all-round performance from Issy Wong played a decisive role as England Women’s A defeated India Women’s A by two wickets to clinch the three-match T20 series 2-1 here on Sunday.

In a low-scoring thriller, India Women’s A fought hard until the end but paid the price for poor batting, as it was shot out for 101 in 19.2 overs after electing to bat on a slow turner at the Wankhede Stadium.

In reply, England finished at 104 for eight in 19.1 overs.

Minnu Mani’s side fought back hard but could not stop Wong (28 not out) from hitting the winning runs, having returned 2.2-0-18-2 earlier.

Wong had won England the second game single-handedly when she struck a 15-ball unbeaten 35 to help the visitor level the series after India had won the first game.

Grace Scrivens (10) was dropped at eight by A. Goel off Mani in the third over at mid-on but two balls later, a leading edge ended her stay with India getting its second breakthrough.

Mannat Kashyap then had Freya Kemp (0) caught at short-third for India’s third success, with England slipping to 28 for three in four overs.

Mani (two for 24) gave England another jolt when she cleaned up Mady Villiers (1) for the fourth wicket and soon after, Hollie Armitage survived a close leg-before appeal from Shreyanka Patil.

Armitage was run-out with a brilliant direct hit from Mannat which ended her vigil for a 28-ball 27 and Anusha Bareddy had Seren Smale (18) caught behind to leave England reeling at 63 for six.

Wong joined forces with Rhianna Southby (3) to take England ahead but Shreyanka brought India back firmly with two wickets in the 16th over.

Southby chopped one onto her wickets while Lauren Filer (0) was cleaned up.

Earlier, it was a forgettable outing for the Indian batters in the series decider. They struggled collectively with England bowlers exploiting the conditions better.

While Vrinda Dinesh (9 off 16 balls) was cleaned up off a slower delivery from Mahika Gaur, looking to scoop it on the leg-side, No. 3 Gongadi Trisha was caught at mid-wicket off Wong for a 10-ball 7.

Mani hit two fours to begin with but mistimed one off Kirstie Gordon to be caught at long-on.

Uma Chetry, given a lifeline on 14, could only make 21 off 16 balls with three fours before being trapped leg-before off Villiers.

Goel (5) got a top edge while looking to sweep Villiers and was caught by Smale to be reduced to 65 for five in the 14th over.

Kanika Ahuja (3) perished without troubling the scorers much and Disha Kasat (20 off 25 balls) once again fell in her 20s when she looked to attack.

Monica Patel (11) hit two fours, which were crucial to push India towards the triple-figure mark.

