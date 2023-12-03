MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Kerala beats Pondicherry for fourth win on the trot; Tripura stuns Mumbai

Kerala is now tied on points with Mumbai at the top of Group A (20 points) after the latter suffered a 53-run defeat (VJD) method to Tripura at the Kini Sports Arena Ground.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 17:39 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Akhil Scaria (pic) and Sijomon Joseph snared three wickets each to restrict Pondicherry to 116.
FILE PHOTO: Akhil Scaria (pic) and Sijomon Joseph snared three wickets each to restrict Pondicherry to 116. | Photo Credit: N. SUDARSHAN/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Akhil Scaria (pic) and Sijomon Joseph snared three wickets each to restrict Pondicherry to 116. | Photo Credit: N. SUDARSHAN/THE HINDU

Kerala kept up its winning momentum in the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy with a six-wicket win over Pondicherry at the Alur Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Pondicherry could accumulate just 116, with medium pacer Akhil Scaria and left-arm spinner Sijomon Joseph snaring three wickets each (3/15 and 3/2, respectively). But for captain Fabid Ahmed (44, 49b, 3x4, 2x6) and opener Akash Kargave (25, 27b, 6x4), not one Pondicherry batter crossed 15.

Vijay Hazare Trophy highlights, Round 6

In reply, Kerala knocked off the runs in under 20 overs, with Sachin Baby (25 n.o., 38b, 4x4) and Sanju Samson (35 n.o., 13b, 4x4, 3x6) the top scorers.

Kerala is now tied on points with Mumbai at the top of Group A (20 points) after the latter suffered a 53-run defeat (VJD) method to Tripura at the Kini Sports Arena Ground.

Wriddhiman Saha’s band of merrymakers, who earlier embarrassed defending champion Saurashtra, made 288 for five after being asked to make first use of the pitch.

There were half-centuries from Bikram Kumar Das (70, 78b, 8x4, 1x6), Sudip Chatterjee (60, 78b, 6x4), Ganesh Satish (50, 69b, 4x4) and Manisankar Murasingh (55 n.o., 26b, 5x4, 3x6) as the Mumbai pace attack comprising Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Avasthi conceded 167 runs from 28 overs.

Inclement weather reduced Mumbai’s target to 265 from 43 overs, but Ajinkya Rahane & Co. fell well short of the mark. The skipper made a valiant 78 (84b, 7x4, 1x6), and in the company of Sarfaraz Khan (26, 26b, 1x4, 1x6) looked set to carry his team to victory.

But from 159 for three, Mumbai lost Rahane, Sarfaraz and Shams Mulani for the addition of just seven runs. Prasad Pawar and Shardul, who had bailed the team out against Saurashtra in the previous game, couldn’t produce a repeat performance, scoring just 10 and 13 runs, respectively.

The seasoned Murasingh shone with the ball too, returning excellent figures of four for 23 (8.1-3-23-4) to help Tripura in yet another giant-killing act.

Related Topics

Vijay Hazare Trophy /

Kerala /

Sanju Samson /

Sachin Baby /

Ajinkya Rahane /

Sarfaraz Khan /

Fabid Ahmed

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Kerala beats Pondicherry for fourth win on the trot; Tripura stuns Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ramkumar Ramanathan wins Kalaburagi Open, clinches second consecutive ITF title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Germany to Spain, Italy and Croatia in group of death
    Reuters
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Tripura beats Mumbai by 53 runs in first List-A encounter
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia Live Score, 5th T20I: IND vs AUS Preview, Streaming info; Toss at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Kerala beats Pondicherry for fourth win on the trot; Tripura stuns Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Punjab thrashes Nagaland to record biggest win in Indian List A cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Saurashtra on brink of elimination after Mumbai registers fifth consecutive win
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tewatia takes centre-stage as Haryana beats Delhi by 53 runs
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Bawane’s ton, Jadhav’s cool seal Maharashtra’s win over Hyderabad in 316-run chase
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Kerala beats Pondicherry for fourth win on the trot; Tripura stuns Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ramkumar Ramanathan wins Kalaburagi Open, clinches second consecutive ITF title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Germany to Spain, Italy and Croatia in group of death
    Reuters
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Tripura beats Mumbai by 53 runs in first List-A encounter
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia Live Score, 5th T20I: IND vs AUS Preview, Streaming info; Toss at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment