Smriti Mandhana all praise for young Indian bowlers

Sri Lanka may be facing a fuel crisis, but that didn’t stop Smriti Mandhana’s fans from driving to the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Saturday. ‘No petrol, but still came to see Smriti Mandhana,’ said a banner from a spectator during the second Women’s T20I between Sri Lanka and India.

Smriti gave her fans something to cheer about, too. The left-handed stylist made 39 off 34 balls.

A little after India chased down the modest target of 126 with five wickets and as many balls to spare, she said it wasn’t an easy wicket to bat on. “The wicket was keeping a bit low,” she said. “…You really had to work hard for your runs.”

Smriti, who also completed 2000 T20I runs during her innings, praised the young bowling attack. “They did a really good job today and in the last match also when they defended a total of (less than) 140,” she said.