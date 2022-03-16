Women’s World Cup: India’s batting a concern, admits Mithali Raj

India’s batting is a concern, captain Mithali Raj admitted after its abject capitulation to England on Wednesday that resulted in a four-wicket defeat. India was bundled out for 134 as England notched up its first win after three consecutive losses.

“We definitely didn't have partnership at the top of order, despite getting what we wanted after losing the toss. The thought of putting 200+, the match could have gone either ways,” Mithali said after the defeat.

“Every game as a fielding unit we are doing well and we hope to continue to do that. Batting is a concern but we'll try to address that in the next match, we are playing a team that hasn't lost to anyone (Australia),” she added.

Fast bowler Jhulan Goswami said she hopes the batting will come good in the next game. “Honestly speaking, at this moment, yes our top order, the way we are thinking, they haven't fired but I am sure you will have to be positive about that, because they have done really well in the past,” she said.

“Because everybody wants to do well and this is the biggest platform, everybody wants to do well and contribute to the team. Again I am very much hopeful that they are going to come back stronger in the next game,” Goswami added.

‘No solution’

Prodded further on whether there was any strategy in place to avoid such collapses, she said, “There is no solution to it. It is a process and the game goes like it. Some day the top-order will not work, some day the middle order will not work; this is how this game has been played. In bowling also, one day bowlers will not bowl well, some others will come and support , that is the way this game has been played. But definitely it is a learning process, every day we try to address certain issues, we will definitely solve these issues and come back strongly.”

Goswami admitted that it was disappointing not to bat the full quota of 50 overs. “Definitely, we had a plan to play 300 balls, but unfortunately we could not play the full 50 overs. Definitely, we had to pay a price for it. Our target was to reach 240 or 250 at par. If we could have reached there, we could have restricted them, but in cricket, some days it happens, you plan very well, but some things don't work in your way.

“You have to understand you are playing against one of the best sides (in) England, they have done really well in the past few years. Unfortunately today, we could not execute our plan properly,” she said.

Goswami reached a personal milestone - 250 ODI wickets - during the contest. Commenting on the landmark, she said, “When I started, I never thought about it, I just wanted to go there and express myself all the time.”

India next plays Australia on Saturday, March 19.