IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming Info, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women T20 series 2023?

India will look to bounce back against England in the women’s T20I series in the second match on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, crashed to a 38-run defeat against England on Wednesday.

PREVIEW - India looks to bounce back against England

India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match details:

When will IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between India Women and England Women will be played on Saturday, December 9.

What time will IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I start?

The second T20I between India Women and England Women will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I be held?

The second T20I between India Women and England Women will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channel will telecast IND-W vs ENG-W T20I live?

The second T20I between India Women and England Women will be telecast live on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels.

Which online platform will live stream IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I live?

The second T20I between India Women and England Women will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

THE SQUADS

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.

England Women: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt.