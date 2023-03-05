Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to regroup as quickly as possible before it takes on high-flying Mumbai Indians in its second Women’s Premier League fixture at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

Despite having a star-studded unit, the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB went down to Delhi Capitals in its opener on Sunday and with very little time for a turnaround, it will be a challenge to address the weak links.

In the post-match interaction, Smriti admitted the team leaked 20-30 runs extra, which eventually made the difference. While the RCB pace department failed to fire, its batting unit lost the momentum despite a promising start.

“We are used to playing in other franchises back-to-back. But for us to take positives out of this and things that didn’t go our way, we have a few hours to think about it and come back stronger tomorrow,” Smriti said.

Her team takes on Mumbai Indians, which rode on a captain’s innings by Harmanpreet Kaur in the opener against Gujarat Giants, and would be hoping to keep the momentum going.

As she managed to get the best out of the players, Harmanpreet admitted that captaincy isn’t a pressure for her. “I have been captaining teams since playing cricket. It does not bring any extra pressure on me but makes me feel more involved. I get into a zone which helps me bring out good performances. I think a lot; my mind is continuously (in the process of) thinking, giving thoughts and ideas to me,” she said.

Against RCB, Mumbai’s batting will revolve around Harmanpreet, while the bowling department will hope for spinner Saika Ishaque to keep the momentum going. The Bengal spinner claimed four wickets against the Giants and would be hoping to ride high against a star-studded RCB.