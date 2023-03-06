Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the WPL 2023 where Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumabi.
MI-W Predicted Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Indrani Roy, Erin Burns, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Komal Zanzad
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar
Well it’s almost time and we are set for the clash of two heavyweights in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. It’s Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai against Smriti Mandhana’s Bangalore.