NZ vs ENG Women's World Cup 2022 live score: Devine opens for New Zealand as England elects to bowl

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Women's World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand and England in Eden Park on Sunday.

MATCH CENTRE:

TOSS: England won the toss, elected to bowl.

RESULTS SO FAR-

New Zealand

- Lost to Windies by 3 runs

- Beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets

- Beat India by 62 runs

- Lost to Australia by 141 runs

- Lost to South Africa 2 wickets

England

- Lost to Australia by 12 runs

- Lost to West Indies by 7 runs

- Lost to South Africa by 3 wickets

- Beat India by 4 wickets

3 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match #19 will see New Zealand take on England.

SQUAD:

England Squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (vc), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt. Travelling Reserves: Lauren Bell, Mady Villiers

New Zealand Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu. Travelling Reserve: Molly Penfold

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH? LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup New Zealand vs England match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar at 3:30 AM IST.